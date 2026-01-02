Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 5: Corriedale crossover leaves lives hanging in the balance

It’s chaos on the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 5, as Corriedale sweeps through Weatherfield and beyond, putting more than one resident in danger.

From reckless driving to shocking near-misses, the special crossover episode promises fire, destruction, and life-or-death moments that viewers won’t forget.

Can Lisa and Betsy be saved? (Credit: ITV)

1. Carla and Kit race to save Lisa in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit gets a tip about where Becky’s car was last spotted and discovers Carla nearby. Realising Becky is heading for Rotterdam, the pair race to the ferry port in Hull.

Carla calls Lisa mid-journey, but a distracted Becky notices and takes her eyes off the road – setting up catastrophic consequences.

2. Drunk Carl speeds off with Debbie

Debbie tries to stay composed at her wedding reception while Carl obsesses over cash – most of it fake. After heavy drinking, he jumps in the car with Debbie, confronting her about his dying mother as he drives recklessly.

Kevin and Abi chase after them, while Ronnie remains clueless on the dance floor.

It’s not looking good for Billy (Credit: ITV)

3. Todd begs Billy for help

Todd pleads with Billy to take him home so he can collect his things away from Theo.

James joins in, arranging a lift with Billy, driving the minibus back to Weatherfield with Todd, Asha, Cassie, David, Shona, Steve, Tracy, and himself.

Just as they’re ready to leave, Theo shows up, terrifying Todd.

4. Tracy and Cassie clash again

Shona and David head to the bridal suite bathroom only to find Cassie locked inside. She claims Tracy trapped her.

Will these two ever sort out their differences?

Emmerdale and Corrie characters interact for the first time (Credit: ITV)

5. Corriedale chaos in Coronation Street spoilers

The special Corriedale episode sees Weatherfield and Emmerdale residents caught in a massive car pile-up.

Expect fire, destruction, and tragedy – and not everyone makes it out alive. Who will survive this dramatic crossover?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

