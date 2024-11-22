Opinion: Everything Coronation Street has got right in Carla and Lisa’s romance storyline so far

Carla Connor finally made her move on Weatherfield’s favourite detective DS Swain (sorry Kit) in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, November 22) – and it’s about time.

With fans of the soap shipping Carla and Lisa aka Swarla together since the spring, things suddenly progressed this evening.

As Carla and Lisa act on their feelings, here’s why we think the soap has got their romance storyline spot on so far.

Carla made her move (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa – The Swarla story

Ever since it was revealed that Vicky Myers would be permanently joining the Corrie cast, and that Swain is gay, fans of the soap started to ship Lisa with Carla.

The pair started off on rocky ground due to Lisa arresting Roy for the ‘murder’ of Lauren Bolton. However, thanks to a heartfelt car moment (you know the one), a newfound friendship was born.

But, this friendship started to cross a line, especially when Carla and Lisa both shared a moment in which they came close to sharing a kiss back in October.

Despite Lisa running off, the women restored their friendship. But, this sparked a whole lot of feelings to surface for Carla, desperate to win ‘brownie points.’ From buying Lisa coffee and sushi, to helping her secure festival tickets for Betsy, Carla was down bad.

And tonight, Carla finally made her move and kissed Lisa. And, Lisa reciprocated! The romance didn’t stop there, as they then ended up sleeping with each other.

However, their happy bubble soon burst when Betsy cottoned on and made her feelings clear. Lisa then decided to prioritise Betsy and put distance between herself and Carla.

But, something tells us that with Lisa staying at Carla’s bedside after her attack next week, the pair will find themselves in each other’s orbit once more. Phew.

The slowburn was necessary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Swarla – A storyline worth the wait

There’s no denying that it’s been very much a case of ‘will they, won’t they?’ since May. And, with Lisa having so much to focus on at work, it made sense for the Joel storyline to end before things started to properly happen Swarla-wise.

And, despite fans being desperate for Swarla to ‘hurry up and get together,’ the slowburn has been beautiful to watch. With Lisa grieving Becky, it was to be expected that she’d struggle with the fact that she’s got feelings for Carla.

And, with Carla having never previously been with a woman before, playing the storyline out at a slower pace allowed her to understand and reflect on her own feelings following on from the ‘moment’ that left her with a lot to ponder.

The impact and message behind the storyline is much greater due to the fact that nothing has been rushed.

Will Carla be lucky in love? (Credit: ITV)

Carla deserves happiness – and Lisa can give her that

Carla’s love life over the years has been rather chaotic, and she’s certainly been through a lot. She deserves someone who can be with her in both the good and the bad times. If we cast our minds back to Peter and Carla’s relationship, when they were good they were good, but when they were bad…

Lisa certainly puts a smile on Carla’s face, and Carla is clearly very smitten. They seem to understand each other and have shown that they can be supportive of each other. And, deep down, whilst she may not show it, we reckon Betsy appreciates Carla too.

The fact that Carla has been very much trying to impress Lisa has proved that she’s definitely fallen for Lisa and hasn’t even considered gender. She just knows that she’s fallen for Lisa, and really hopes she feels the same. And, that’s something so beautiful and refreshing to watch, with WLW representation being portrayed in this way on screen unfortunately too little and too often.

We have huge hopes for Carla and Lisa’s romance on Coronation Street. Corrie’s got the storyline so right so far and we’re excited to know what’s next for Swarla!

Read more: Coronation Street’s complete cast list

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What did you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.