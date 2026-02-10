11 characters on the chopping block as Coronation Street confirms death flashforward

Hold onto your pint glasses, Corrie fans – a dramatic death flashforward is coming to Weatherfield, and the stakes could not be higher. Producer Kate Brooks has confirmed that one character won’t make it out alive, and a handful of residents are on the potential victim list.

With tension already bubbling across the cobbles, speculation is rife. Here are eleven of the biggest fan theories about who might meet a grim fate.

1. Carl Webster

Carl has burned plenty of bridges lately. Tyrone is still reeling from the hit-and-run Carl orchestrated, while Kevin can’t stand being around his scheming half-brother after Carl tried to make off with Debbie’s money – and even pinned the Corriedale crash on her. Poor Debbie’s now even in prison.

Fans aren’t holding back either. There’s a growing list of characters who might want him gone. One viewer guessed: “If it’s Carl who gets murdered, the five suspects are Kevin, Abi, Ronnie, Tracy and Tyrone.”

2. Theo

Theo’s secrets weigh heavily on him. Only Billy Mayhew knows the truth about his abuse of Todd, and while the minibus crash may have hidden those sins for now, Soapland has a habit of letting secrets slip.

One fan predicts the reckoning could be brutal: “I can see Theo getting the fatal push down the stairs by Todd when he reveals what he did to Billy.” Others suggest Todd, Summer, Bernie, Gary and George could be involved if Theo meets his end.

Coronation Street flashforward 3. Megan Walsh

Megan has been treading dangerous waters with her grooming of teen Will Driscoll – not knowing he has a violent streak and a protective family member in Maggie. Will her own recklessness finally catch up with her?

As one fan speculated: “If it’s Megan, the suspects are Ben, Eva, Will, Lauren and Maggie.”

4. Kevin Webster

It’s been a rough ride for Kevin. After losing Abi to Carl and watching his half-brother’s dodgy dealings wreak havoc, he’s had enough. Could Carl take matters into his own hands and eliminate the competition entirely?

A fan warned: “Carl murders Kevin, so he can tighten his grip over Debbie even more.” Could Kev be on the chopping block?

5. Summer Spellman

Summer has suffered tremendous losses, losing three father figures, the latest being Billy Mayhew. Her young life has been filled with heartbreak – could tragedy strike again, this time fatally?

One fan morbidly joked: “Summer would be funny, full family knockout.” It’s grim, but fans aren’t ruling it out.

Coronation Street flashforward 6. Lauren Bolton

Lauren has survived murder whodunnits before – one even claimed her life, before it was revealed she was alive. She’s also been caught up in Joel Deering’s death. Could Lauren finally become a true victim in a third shocking storyline?

A Reddit fan commented: “If Lauren does get murdered for real this time it will bring heartbreak, but I hope she survives and takes care of Frankie forever.”

7. Cassie Plummer

Claire Sweeney’s exit from the cobbles as Cassie Plummer is fast approaching, and with reports teasing an ‘explosive’ departure, fans are already bracing themselves for the worst. With a deadly flashforward looming over Weatherfield, Cassie has now been thrown into the growing list of potential victims – even if, right now, she doesn’t exactly scream ‘doomed.’

At present, Cassie doesn’t have a long list of sworn enemies (Tracy aside), which makes it tricky to pin down how she could meet a grisly end.

But Coronation Street has never needed much more than bad timing and the wrong place for tragedy to strike. One thing we do know for certain is that Cassie is on her way out – the only real question is whether she’ll be leaving quietly or in a body bag.

Coronation Street flashforward 8. Tracy Barlow

Tracy Barlow was heavily tipped as a casualty during the Corriedale crossover, especially after Cassie made several pointed comments about Tracy’s future death. Those lines had fans – and us – seriously worried that Tracy’s days were numbered.

She made it through that storyline alive, but with another deadly flashforward on the horizon, it’s hard not to wonder if those references were laying the groundwork for something much bigger. Could Tracy’s time still be up, with April now firmly in the firing line?

9. Daniel

Daniel Osbourne has already stared death in the face after being attacked and left for dead by Will Driscoll – and as long as he’s dating Megan, he remains firmly in Will’s crosshairs.

Will can’t stand watching Megan grow closer to Daniel right under his nose, and his jealousy has already turned violent once. The question now is whether his obsession could push him even further. Could he strike again – and make sure Daniel doesn’t survive this time?

10. Shona

Shona’s world has been turned upside down by the arrival of her half-sister Jodie Ramsey, who’s wasted no time in inserting herself into her family’s lives. While she’s putting on a friendly front, Jodie is hiding more than a few dark secrets, and viewers have already seen glimpses of her true nature.

With Jodie clearly wanting Shona’s life – and now setting her sights on David – could she go one step further? If removing Shona clears the path to the man she wants, would Jodie be willing to kill?

Coronation Street flashforward 11. Sam

Young Sam Blakeman is playing an incredibly risky game when it comes to Megan Walsh. He’s made it clear that he knows something isn’t right between Megan and Will – and Megan’s response has been to issue some chilling threats.

Now planning to expose the pair with a hidden camera, Sam is determined to uncover the truth. But will he manage to get the proof he needs? Or could Will and Megan decide the only way to protect their secret is to silence Sam for good?

With tensions rising and secrets threatening to spill, Weatherfield is feeling more dangerous than ever – and as the flashforward edges closer, it’s clear that no one is truly safe.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

