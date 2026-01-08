Debbie Webster arrested in Coronation Street crash fallout as spoilers reveal courtroom twist ahead

Debbie Webster’s nightmare deepened in tonight’s Coronation Street (Thursday, January 8) as she was arrested over the devastating Corriedale car crash.

After being set up by her own brother Carl, Debbie was taken away for questioning, leaving Weatherfield stunned.

And with spoilers for next week now out, it’s been revealed that Debbie’s ordeal is far from over, with a tense courtroom moment looming.

Will Debbie go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster’s arrest in Coronation Street

Viewers were left reeling in tonight’s ITVX episode as Debbie Webster was dramatically handcuffed and hauled down to the police station, with the fallout from the crash spiralling fast.

During questioning, Debbie explained that she’d swapped seats with Carl because he claimed to be unwell. However, when police discovered Carl had actually been drunk, suspicion immediately fell on Debbie as well, with officers suggesting she herself had been over the limit.

Fighting to clear her name, Debbie insisted she wasn’t drunk at all, explaining she’d been concussed when she was found. With her dementia affecting her judgement, she believed getting behind the wheel was the safest option rather than letting Carl drive. But her explanation failed to stop the accusations, as Debbie was blamed for causing the minibus crash that tragically killed Billy Mayhew.

The drama didn’t end there. With Carl’s escape plans falling apart, he accepted Debbie’s offer to move in with her and Ronnie. Kevin, however, was having none of it. Furious, he warned Debbie that Carl was playing her and that she could end up in prison because of him. Is Kevin right? And just how long will Carl let his sister take the blame?

Debbie makes her decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm courtroom chaos for Debbie

Spoilers for next week reveal the pressure on Debbie only intensifies. Ronnie admits to Michael that he’s terrified Debbie will plead guilty against everyone’s advice, a move that could cost him the woman he loves. The fear is clearly weighing heavily on him.

Tensions flare back at the flat when Kevin arrives, determined to make Debbie see sense. But before things go too far, Ronnie intervenes and kicks him out, aware that Debbie is already on edge.

Carl then makes things even worse, urging Debbie to plead guilty and accept responsibility. Bernie soon turns up with a very different message, begging Debbie to stop punishing herself. She reminds her that Billy’s death was a tragic accident and insists Billy would never want her to admit to something she didn’t do.

With Bernie and Ronnie supporting her, and Carl barely masking his panic, Debbie is torn from all sides. When the moment of truth arrives, whose advice will she follow?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

