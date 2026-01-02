Coronation Street ITVX episode sees Debbie Webster’s wedding day erupts into chaos as four secrets exposed

Friday’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (January 2) delivered a wedding day to remember for all the wrong reasons, as Debbie Webster and Ronnie Bailey’s long-awaited nuptials were overshadowed by a string of jaw-dropping revelations.

The couple did at least manage to say their vows first, tying the knot in the Yorkshire Dales with Emmerdale favourite Belle Dingle ensuring the day went off without a hitch. The choir sang, promises were exchanged and, for a brief moment, it looked like love had won.

That calm didn’t last long.

Debbie and Ronnie got married (Credit: ITV)

Webster secrets exposed in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Kevin’s wedding speech took a disastrous turn when a video meant to expose Carl instead showed Kev humiliating himself on the dancefloor, thanks to some sly tampering.

But Abi soon uncovered the truth anyway, learning Carl was behind Tyrone’s accident and had been plotting to destroy evidence before fleeing abroad.

Later on, Carl discovered Debbie had spoken to his mum Elaine shortly before her death, sparking a furious row that ended with him storming out and preparing to leave for Germany.

Billy uncovered Theo’s abuse (Credit: ITV)

Criminal truths revealed

The secrets kept coming in other areas of the soap as Todd finally showed Billy edited footage revealing Theo’s abuse. Yes, Theo had been clever enough to edit the footage but not to delete the raw version of it.

Billy was horrified as he sat back and watched clips of Theo abusing Todd behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Kit and Sarah made a chilling breakthrough in the search for Carla. They realised that Becky was involved just as she prepared a hasty escape.

The couple headed to the place where Becky had been keeping Carla. And, they found a crucial piece of evidence – a hair. Once tested and Carla’s DNA was confirmed, Kit was more concerned for Carla’s safety than ever before.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!