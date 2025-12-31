Todd will finally break free from Theo’s abuse in Coronation Street, but it doesn’t end there

Theo Silverton saw red following Todd Grimshaw’s big gesture in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, December 31).

Todd attempted to prove his love for Theo and got down on one knee. But after overhearing a conversation between Billy and Alya, Theo lost it with his partner once again.

Theo has been abusing partner Todd for months, but spoilers reveal that Todd will make a break for freedom.

Todd made a big gesture (Credit: ITV)

Todd proposed to Theo in Coronation Street

Todd and Theo had a chat about resolutions, with Todd joking that Theo should stop leaving dirty underwear on the bathroom floor. Theo said they should do proper resolutions to help their relationship, and suggested to Todd: “Why don’t you try a little bit harder to show me more affection? You know, when we’re out and about.” Todd said he didn’t think Theo liked PDAs, but that he would do that in future.

The mood quickly darkened when Theo discovered a key. Todd quickly said it was a spare for Billy’s place as Summer is always losing her keys. Theo accused Todd of lying and not being committed to their relationship as much as he was.

Later in the pub, Todd followed Theo’s advice. He gave Theo a big kiss in front of the whole pub before getting down on one knee. Theo accepted the proposal and numerous people then told Todd that he had “a good one” there.

Billy asked Alya about abusive relationships (Credit: ITV)

Billy asked Alya for advice

The only person not fooled by Theo’s act is Billy. Spotting Alya in the pub, he asked her how she knew her grandmother Yasmeen was in an abusive relationship.

Alya said abusers strip everything from you and take your confidence. She pointed out that Yasmeen was brainwashed, so it took her a while to see sense. Then when victims do question something, the abuser gaslights them. Billy said it sounded familiar, and pretended he to be talking about a parishioner.

Later on, Alya approached Billy and suggested he use Clare’s Law to see if the abuser in question has a history. Unbeknownst to them, Theo was earwigging and he wasn’t happy.

Theo correctly guessed that Billy was talking about him, and immediately accused Todd of badmouthing him. Todd insisted he hadn’t said a word to Billy, but Theo refused to believe him. Theo then threw the proposal back in Todd’s face saying he made a fool of them both and it was embarrassing.

Theo hits out at Todd again (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers reveal Todd breaks free

But there is some good news on the horizon as spoilers reveal that Todd breaks free. During the New Year’s Day episode, Todd is on edge when Billy and Summer drop by.

Theo quizzes Billy about the so called parishioner who is suffering domestic abuse. Billy’s evasive and suspects Theo knows he’s onto him.

When they leave, Theo rounds on Todd, seeing red yet again. Horrified at what he’s done, Theo tries to blame Todd for causing him to lose his temper.

When Theo gets a phone call, Todd takes the opportunity to make a run for it. But when he later listens to a message from Theo telling him he can’t live without him, will Todd return home?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!