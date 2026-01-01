5 Coronation Street spoilers for Friday January 2: Debbie says I do, Becky’s escape and Billy’s suspicions

In Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, January 2, Debbie and Ronnie’s big day arrives, but will they get their happy ending?

It’s the day of the wedding (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie and Ronnie’s big day arrives

It’s not been plain sailing for Debbie Webster this year, as she was given an official dementia diagnosis back in April of this year.

At Dev and Bernie’s wedding in August, Debbie proposed to Ronnie Bailey, after initially rejecting his proposal because of her diagnosis.

After a rocky 2025, the pair start the new year by getting married.

While getting ready for the big day, Debbie breaks her glasses, and worries it’s a bad omen.

With tensions rising between brothers Kevin and Carl, will the big day be ruined?

Will it all go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

2. Abi wants revenge in Coronation Street spoilers

Having learnt the truth about Carl’s affair with James Bailey, Abi was initially heartbroken.

Her own affair with Carl led to the breakdown of her marriage with Kevin, and ultimately, she turned her life upside down to be with his brother.

After explaining the situation to Tracy, her friend encouraged her to get even with Carl and steal the money he’d been saving for Germany.

Having noticed a bag of cash in the boot of the car, Abi soon discovers it’s gone when they arrive at the wedding.

When she tells Kevin it looks as if Carl is doing a runner, what will he do?

Becky believes her plan is going smoothly (Credit: ITV)

3. Becky’s plan to escape is in action

Blind to how manipulative and evil she truly is, Betsy and Lisa are further taken in by Becky.

Believing she was attacked by a member of Curtis’ gang, the Swains go along with her plan to flee to Spain.

Still unaware that Carla has been kidnapped by Becky, Lisa hands Sarah an envelope containing her engagement ring, asking her to give it back.

Later, Becky convinces Lisa it’s not safe to take their phones with them.

Things aren’t going well for Todd (Credit: ITV)

4. Billy’s suspicions only grow in Coronation Street spoilers

After months of abuse at the hands of Theo, it seems someone is finally seeing what Todd is going through.

At the wedding meal, Todd spills orange juice down himself. When Theo orders him to clean up, he heads off to the loos.

Billy, who already started growing suspicious of Theo in recent weeks, follows.

The vicar is horrified to see bruises on his friend’s body. Though Todd assures him that he’s at fault too, will the abuse finally be exposed?

Asha drops a bombshell (Credit: ITV)

5. Amy worries about Asha

On the way to the wedding, Amy is shocked when Asha drops a bombshell: she’s no longer taking her antidepressants.

After all her friend has been through, Amy is concerned and confides in her dad’s girlfriend, Cassie. When Tracy spots them, she isn’t best pleased.

Read more: Abi discovers Carl and James’ secret in Coronation Street, and she’s ready to strike back

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!