Beth Nixon and Lucas Hodgson-Wale’s real life ages confirmed as Coronation Street Megan and Will grooming plot continues

Coronation Street’s disturbing grooming storyline has put Megan Walsh and Will Driscoll firmly in the spotlight, with viewers closely following every twist.

On screen, Will Driscoll has just turned sixteen and has been secretly involved with older fitness coach Megan Walsh since he was 15. Megan continues to groom the teenager, all while carrying his baby, making the plot one of the soap’s most hard-hitting storylines right now.

But while their on-screen ages are raising serious alarm bells, here’s how old Beth Nixon and Lucas Hodgson-Wale are in real life.

Megan’s keeping the baby (Credit: ITV)

Megan’s pregnancy secret on the cobbles

Megan Walsh is currently hiding a huge secret in Weatherfield. As well as conducting a relationship with teen Will Driscoll behind everyone’s backs, she has recently discovered she is pregnant with his child.

Initially, Megan considered terminating the pregnancy. But, she later changed her mind and decided to keep the baby.

Desperate to avoid suspicion and keep her illegal relationship hidden, Megan came up with what she believes is the perfect plan. She intends to leave Weatherfield for a period of time to have the baby. This way no one will join the dots or realise Will is the father.

However, Will isn’t keen on her idea. Instead, he dreams of moving in with Megan and even getting married. Megan quickly shuts this down, telling him he must remain in Weatherfield while she leaves to give birth, crushing his fantasy life together.

Here’s how old they actually are (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Megan and Will stars’ real-life ages uncovered

On screen, Will Driscoll is just 16, while Megan Walsh’s exact age has yet to be confirmed. What is clear is that she is an adult engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of her students. As a gym teacher at Weatherfield High, Megan would be at least in her early to mid-twenties.

Away from the cobbles, Megan actress Beth Nixon is actually 25 years old. She’s set to turn 26 in July.

Meanwhile, Will Driscoll star Lucas Hodgson-Wale is slightly older than the character he plays. Although his exact birthdate isn’t publicly known, Lucas shared a milestone moment on Instagram in May 2024, revealing that he had finished Year 11 and left secondary school.

This suggests he is currently around 17 or 18 years old.

