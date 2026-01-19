Coronation Street follow-up: As Megan reveals Will baby daddy truth, spoilers confirm her next desperate move

Tonight on Coronation Street (Monday, January 19), Megan Walsh made a shocking decision. She’s keeping her pregnancy, with Will confirmed as the father.

She then revealed that she going to be leaving Weatherfield to keep their secret relationship under wraps.

Despite the drama, Megan is determined to protect Will, even as she plots her escape from the cobbles. Spoilers for the rest of the week reveal she’s ready to leave him behind – but not without doing her best to shield him from heartbreak.

Megan pregnant with Will’s baby

Viewers had been convinced Megan would go through with a termination after confiding in Leanne Battersby that she wasn’t ready to be a mum. But tonight, she arrived at work looking rough and exhausted, refusing even a sick day. Daniel offered her time off, but Megan was having none of it – she was determined to carry on.

Will, spotting that something was off, went full detective mode, grilling Eva and Leanne for clues before confronting Megan himself. In true soap style, he feared the worst – convinced she was on death’s door – and swore to stand by her ‘until the very end.’

Of course, Megan isn’t dying… she’s pregnant, carrying Will’s child. But she’s keeping it under wraps from everyone but Will, worried the bump will give her secret away.

While Will dreams of moving in together and starting a family, Megan shattered that fantasy. She plans to run away, raise the baby alone, and keep their illicit affair hidden. But, can Megan escape without the Street finding out, or will a baby bombshell rock the cobbles?

Will’s desperation and Megan’s clever cover-up in Coronation Street spoilers

As the week unfolds, Will becomes desperate for answers about Megan’s sudden absence, fretting that people might assume she’s ill. Ever the ‘protector,’ Megan soothes him just enough to prevent a full-blown meltdown, carefully managing the situation.

Later, outside the school, Will turns on the charm, pleading with Megan to end things with Daniel. It’s too painful for him to see the pair together. Megan promises she’ll try – at least for now – keeping her clever cover intact to shield Will from emotional pain.

Meanwhile, tensions rise at the bistro when Daniel apologises for being overbearing but can’t hide his feelings. When he hints at reporting Will, Megan sidesteps with ease, keeping her secret safe. The drama ramps up further at the athletics meet, where Will is distracted by old rival Lee, while Megan plots a secret ginnel meet with him. What she’s planning remains a mystery… but one thing’s clear, Megan Walsh’s next move could be very risky.

