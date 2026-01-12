Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Jan 14: Pregnancy drama for Megan, and abuse concerns for Jodie

In upcoming Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, January 14, Megan Walsh faces a huge embarrassment when a very personal item is uncovered.

And, Jodie’s arrival at the Platts’ sparks instant tension. Here’s the lowdown on all the drama you won’t want to miss.

What will Megan say? (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan’s secret out in the open in Coronation Street spoilers

Megan tries to slip out of the shop with a mysterious item tucked deep in her bag, but her escape is cut short when an irate Will corners her, demanding to know if she spent the night at Daniel’s.

Later, at a birthday party, Alya asks Bertie to grab the candles from her bag – only he grabs the wrong one. Out pops a pregnancy test for everyone to see. Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it. Can Megan talk her way out of this one? And more importantly, is she really expecting, and who’s the father?

Shona expresses her concerns (Credit: ITV)

2. Jodie makes herself at home and sparks tension

Jodie wastes no time settling in at No.8, with David proudly introducing her to Bethany and Lily – who are instantly charmed by her. But the warm welcome quickly cools when Nick arrives and practically jumps out of his skin to find Jodie already installed. Awkward doesn’t even begin to describe this encounter.

Things turn icy when David and Shona return to find Jodie and Nick locked in a tense stare-down. Shona notices bruising on Jodie’s wrist and hears a dramatic account of fleeing an abusive relationship that led to a car crash. But is Jodie telling the full truth, or is she embellishing the story?

3. Debbie’s loved ones fear the worst

Ronnie confides in Michael that he’s terrified Debbie will ignore legal advice and refuse to plead not guilty, sending him into a spiral of panic.

At the flat, Debbie is already on edge when Kevin shows up, determined to make her see sense – but the conversation quickly goes south. Ronnie steps in to boot Kevin out before things get worse, though it’s clear the cracks are only deepening.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

