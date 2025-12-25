Daniel’s life hangs in the balance after Christmas Day attack in Coronation Street

The last couple of Christmases have seen Coronation Street’s Daniel propose not once, but twice.

This year, things went a little differently for the school teacher…

Daniel joined the Driscoll family for Christmas this year (Credit: ITV)

The Driscolls’ first Christmas in the Rovers was jampacked with plenty of drama.

With Maggie exposing Eva’s secret abortion via a Secret Santa gift, Ben punching Adam, and Will taking jabs at Daniel all day, the festivities in the pub certainly weren’t dull.

Will is jealous of Daniel and Megan

Throughout Christmas dinner, Will grew increasingly jealous of Daniel, who was there with Megan.

As fans will know, Megan has been grooming freshly sixteen-year-old Will, but using Daniel as a coverup.

Will spent much of the day making digs at the English teacher and drinking.

Will’s jealousy of Daniel has been growing (Credit: ITV)

As things got more and more heated between Adam and the Driscolls, Daniel stepped in to defend his nephew, which didn’t sit particularly well with Will or Maggie.

Things reached boiling point when Daniel called the youngster a ‘little git’ before leaving the pub.

Daniel is left for dead in Coronation Street

At the end of the episode, Daniel was seen face down in the ginnel having been attacked and left for dead.

With Will already having made his jealousy incredibly clear, was he the one responsible for the attack?

The teen certainly has motive. Having been groomed by Megan, he believes they are in love, and Daniel is a threat to that.

While Will seems the most likely candidate, he isn’t the only one who could have orchestrated the attack.

Maggie’s recent flashback episode showed just how far she’s willing to go to protect her sons — and now her grandsons too.

With Daniel defending Adam against her, and speaking out against Will, could she have stepped in to silence him? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time she’d left a man for dead.

Has Will attacked Daniel because of his relationship with Megan? (Credit: ITV)

Will Daniel survive?

While the episode ended on Daniel in the ginnel, with nobody aware of his whereabouts, upcoming spoilers suggest Evelyn will find him. But, will she find him in time?

As one of the few remaining members of the iconic Barlow family, we’re hoping so!

With only Lauren suspicious of Will and Megan at the moment, hopefully he’ll survive for long enough to uncover what his latest love interest is truly capable of.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

