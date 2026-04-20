Coronation Street fan theory predicts Eva to go on the run after killing Megan

A dramatic new Coronation Street theory is doing the rounds – and viewers reckon a huge downfall is on the way for Eva Price. With a major death looming on the cobbles, some fans reckon Eva might take matters into her own hands and end Megan Walsh’s life before disappearing from Weatherfield.

The idea comes as tensions continue to build, with Megan tipped as one of several possible victims ahead of the upcoming April 23rd storyline. But could Eva really go that far?

Eva wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Eva’s quest to make Megan pay in Coronation Street

Eva Price has been wanting to see justice done ever since discovering Megan Walsh was grooming her teenage son, Will Driscoll.

But, there’s been no concrete evidence to prove it – meaning Megan has remained free to go about her life on the cobbles without facing consequences.

Despite Will insisting nothing ever happened between him and his gym coach, the Driscolls clearly aren’t ready to move on from the situation.

Things have only become more urgent with Will and Megan planning to jet off together on a romantic trip to Paris, raising the stakes for everyone involved.

In scenes that aired last night (Sunday, April 19), DC Kit Green delivered a crushing blow by revealing the CPS had dropped the case against Megan. The update only fuelled Eva’s anger further, with Ben stepping in just in time to stop her from taking drastic action herself.

Eva tries to teach Megan a lesson (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Eva will kill Megan and flee

With speculation mounting over who will die in the upcoming episode, Megan Walsh remains firmly in the frame as a possible victim.

Adding fuel to the fire, Catherine Tyldesley is set to ‘take a short break’ from the show while she films exit scenes for The Good Ship Murder – and fans think the timing could be more than a coincidence.

One popular theory suggests Eva could kill Megan in a moment of rage, before going on the run to avoid facing prison.

Sharing their thoughts online, one viewer wrote: “I think Eva will kill Megan and then she’ll get arrested and that’s how she leaves.”

Another responded: “I can’t see her going to prison. Maybe Eva leaves to stay under the radar for a bit after killing Megan.”

The theory would certainly explain Eva’s temporary exit – but whether she’s truly capable of murder remains unanswered.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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