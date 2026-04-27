8 Coronation Street suspects who could possibly kill Theo, and why Gary Windass is one to watch

Coronation Street fans are already bracing themselves for a dramatic twist, as Theo Silverton looks increasingly likely to be at the centre of a shocking flashforward murder storyline. But if the villain does meet a grisly end, who would go that far?

Theo has certainly made his fair share of enemies on the cobbles, and there’s no shortage of residents who’d love to see him get what’s coming. With tensions rising, here’s a closer look at eight characters who could have both the motive and the means to finish him off.

Gary wants revenge on Theo (Credit: ITV)

Possible Theo murder suspect in Coronation Street 1. Gary

Gary Windass isn’t exactly a stranger to crossing the line. Having killed before, it wouldn’t be a huge leap to imagine him doing it again if he felt it was justified.

Once close to Theo, Gary has now seen his true colours and wasted no time kicking him out of the builder’s yard. But Theo hasn’t exactly taken the hint. Gary’s already lashed out by smashing up Theo’s van, showing just how far he’s willing to go. If that warning doesn’t land, could Gary take things even further?

2. Danielle

Danielle Silverton made a dramatic return to the Street after being called in by Sarah Platt for a heart-to-heart about Theo.

Still furious over his betrayal, Danielle hasn’t hidden her anger. She’s also carrying the weight of blaming Theo for the death of her partner, Noah. With so much resentment bubbling under the surface, it’s not hard to imagine her seeking the ultimate revenge.

3. Summer

Summer has plenty of reasons to fear and despise Theo. After discovering his abusive behaviour towards Todd, she also learned of his role in Billy’s death in the Corriedale crash.

With Todd now the only family she has left, Summer is fiercely protective. Theo’s threats against her have only added fuel to the fire. She’s already been pushed to the brink, even considering attacking his van. But could she really be pushed far enough to commit murder?

George is very protective over Todd (Credit: ITV)

4. George

George was quick to notice that Todd wasn’t himself and has been quietly trying to get to the bottom of it ever since.

Despite Todd shutting him out, George hasn’t backed down. His determination to keep Todd safe could see him take drastic measures. As an undertaker, he’s no stranger to death – but usually after the fact. Could this be the moment he crosses a line he never thought he would?

Possible Theo murder suspect in Coronation Street 5. Christina

Christina is firmly in George’s corner, and seeing how deeply Theo’s actions are affecting him could push her to act.

If she believes removing Theo is the only way to bring some peace back into George’s life, she might be willing to take a dark and unexpected step. In the unpredictable world of soap, nothing can be ruled out.

Sarah has been friends with Todd for years (Credit: ITV)

6. Sarah

Sarah Platt has always been loyal to those she cares about, especially Todd, who she considers family.

Her past proves she’s capable of keeping huge secrets, having helped cover up Callum’s death. If push came to shove, Sarah might be more than capable of doing whatever it takes to protect those closest to her.

7. Carl

Carl Webster is sitting on a dangerous secret – he knows Theo was responsible for Billy’s death.

Their relationship has already soured, particularly after Carl interfered with Theo’s hopes of reconnecting with his son, Miles. With tensions simmering, a showdown between the two feels inevitable. But would Carl be the one to come out on top?

8. Todd

And then there’s Todd, perhaps the most obvious suspect of all. He was the last person seen with Theo in the episode tonight, placing him firmly in the spotlight if anything were to happen.

After enduring so much abuse, it’s easy to see how Todd could finally reach breaking point. Could this be the moment he stands up for himself once and for all – and ensures Theo can never hurt him again?

With so many potential suspects and motives in play, Coronation Street could be heading for one of its most gripping whodunnits yet. If Theo does meet his end, viewers can expect plenty of twists, turns, and suspects before the truth finally comes out.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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