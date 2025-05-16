Coronation Street’s Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty deserved better than ‘sloppy’ Mick and Lou storylines, fans say

Fans of Coronation Street have shared their dismay at how Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty‘s time on the soap has turned out – with many believing the actors deserved better than being saddled as Mick and Lou Michaelis.

The nasty neighbours were initially introduced as this generation’s Battersbys. A rougher sort, set to torment Chesney Brown and wife Gemma. However, it wasn’t long before Mick’s behaviour took a darker turn, menacing Daisy and beating Sean Tully to within an inch of his life.

The soap since confirmed that both actors will be departing Weatherfield later this year, as Mick’s violent tendencies continue to worsen. Have the actors been wasted?

Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty ‘deserved better’ than Mick and Lou on Coronation Street

Writing on social media as this week’s scenes aired, fans shared their disappointment at how Mick and Lou’s tenure on the Street has played out.

“I actually think if they were tactically brought in and introduced to the Street better, they’d both serve well,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

They continued: “Instead they steamrolled in and we’re instantly trouble. The actor and actress aren’t bad by any means I don’t think. But their characters are due to sloppy writing and the audience instantly took a disliking.”

“I do feel bad for them because they’re both competent actors (insufferable characters with an insufferable script, but not bad actors at all imo) and they both clearly love the show and are enjoying being on it from what I’ve seen/read,” another agreed.

“I [expletive] hate Mick and want him to [expletive] off,” a third wrote. “That said, Joe Layton deserves all the awards next year for this. I hope he gets celebrated more when he leaves.”

Craig faces the consequences as Mick and Kit’s vendetta heats up

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Mick and Kit’s past boils to an explosive confrontation next week. As a stray comment from Kit sets Mick off, he takes out his temper on Lou.

With Lou suffering a head injury, Mick forces a confrontation with Kit – bundling Bernie away to a remote wasteland where he plans to kill the copper. With Bernie begging for her life, will Kit do the right thing?

Meanwhile, as Craig’s CID placement takes a violent turn, he finds himself fighting for his life after suffering a brutal beating. Asha rushes him to hospital, where his condition worsens. Will Craig pull through?

