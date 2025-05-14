Coronation Street star Joe Layton reveals ‘harrowing’ scenes ahead of show exit: ‘It’s really difficult’

Coronation Street star Joe Layton will be making his exit as Mick soon. But it seems there is plenty of drama still to come until we say goodbye to him.

Despite only arriving on the cobbles a few months ago, Mick is set to leave. Fans have struggled to like his character very much ever since they realised he had a very dark side.

While many fans hit out at the show over his character’s addition, Joe insisted that wasn’t the reason his character is leaving. And now, he has given fans more of an insight as to what’s to come before he leaves.

Mick and Lou are both leaving the cobbles after a few months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Mick upcoming exit

Mick’s behaviour has been called out several times. And some Coronation Street fans even think Gary is going to kill him over what he did to Liam.

But it seems his actions are only set to escalate as Coronation Street is set to air a special flashback episode this Friday (May 16). In the episode, viewers will be transported back to 2007 to see the history between Lou, Kit and Mick.

There will be a lot of secrets revealed, and fans will finally get answers to some of their biggest questions.

But as for Mick himself, Joe believes he has a “very moral compass” on his own scale.

He said: “Mick is a character that is built on contradictions. In the sense that, if you asked Mick, he would say he has a really strong sense of self and a very moral compass. But that moral compass just happens to be one that doesn’t line up with me and you – and most people.”

As part of the flashback storyline, Mick discovers that his son Brody may actually be Kit’s biological son. And this sends him off the edge.

Mick has had a mean streak (Credit: ITV)

Joe Layton on ‘harrowing’ scenes

But how does Joe feel about being part of these huge storylines so quickly into his stint on the show? He admitted that there is a lot of “responsibility” to do it justice. And that upcoming scenes will get quite intense.

He revealed: “These stories are really harrowing and really difficult to tell. But I think Coronation Street especially has a proud legacy of highlighting these stories which are challenging.

“The platform that Corrie has, and soaps as a wider genre of entertainment, is enormous. There’s a responsibility to handle things really carefully. As upsetting and challenging as that material is, I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to have been part of a storyline like that.”

While how Mick will exit the show remains to be seen. But upcoming episodes sound certainly unmissable!

