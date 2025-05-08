4 huge things that’ll happen in Coronation Street’s upcoming Mick, Lou and Kit flashback episode

A special flashback episode for Mick, Lou and Kit is set to air next week in Coronation Street. And, we can expect big things.

On Friday May 16, we’re taken back to 2007 as we witness the lives of teens Kit, Lou and Mick play out.

But, what secrets do they share? Here’s all we know about the special episode so far.

Kit’s no saint (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit’s dark past

From the Kit we’ve seen in the modern day, we know that he’s got a bit of a dark side no matter how much he tries to hide it.

But, that’s only been very briefly touched on. However, it seems that Kit, Mick and Lou were very similar back in the day.

With Kit growing up and choosing to head to the right side of the law (mostly), the same cannot be said of Mick and Lou.

Just how dark Kit’s past was looks set to be revealed to viewers at last in next week’s flashback scenes.

2. Kit, Lou and Mick friendship explored

Believe it or not, despite seeming like very different characters on the Street, there was a time when Mick, Lou and Kit were all mates.

With Jacob Roberts teasing that Kit feels the need to ‘protect’ Mick from trouble, the flashback shows events that should help us understand just why that is.

And, also, why Mick and Lou parted ways from their ‘best mate’ Kit…

Secrets will be revealed (Credit: ITV)

3. Big secrets

Big secrets are set to be revealed during the episode, with an event going down during their teenage years that shaped the trio into the people they are today.

It’s unclear what the event was at the moment, but Mick does ‘have something over Kit.’ The three shared an experience that they’ll always remember, despite doing their best to try to move forward from it. But, what happened in the past that Kit would rather forget?

4. Lead up to paternity twist

With the flashback giving an insight into Mick, Lou and Kit’s past connection and friendship, the scenes set up rather nicely a paternity twist in current storylines.

In scenes soon to air, Kit Green will start to wonder whether he’s actually the father of Brody (the guy giving Dylan a hard time in the STC). Mick believes that Brody is his and Lou’s child, but this might or might not be true…

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about Kit’s suspicions, Jacob Roberts said: “Kit obviously knows that Brody’s just come out of the STC. And, I don’t think you can change a lad. I think the damage has already been done. So, if he is his, it’s going to be a shock to him.

“Although, I don’t think he thinks anything will change. He thinks Mick’s his dad, I’ve got nothing to do with this kid even if it is his blood.

“He’s not ready for a kid, he’s not ready for a baby, so how can he be ready for a 16 year old lad who has already learnt off his dad Mick?”

But, who will turn out to be Brody’s biological father? Mick or Kit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.