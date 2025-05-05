Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts teases Kit’s dark side will show in upcoming Lou and Mick flashback: ‘He’s not so innocent’

Kit, Lou and Mick’s flashback in Coronation Street
In Coronation Street scenes about to air, viewers will be taken back to 2007 for a special flashback episode involving a young Kit, Lou and Mick.
Back in the day, the trio were bonded by something that happened that made them who they are today.
It’s clear that Kit was not always on the right side of the law, with an event causing him to go off and strive to be a detective. Mick and Lou on the other hand, went the opposite way.
This flashback episode will delve more into the history between Kit and the ‘nightmare’ couple, with viewers able to see what really went down between them all those years ago.
Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts teases Kit dark side
Speaking about the upcoming flashback episode, Jacob Roberts told Entertainment Daily! and other media that the scenes will prove that Kit is ‘not so innocent.’
After hinting that Mick might ‘blackmail’ Kit over what he has over him, Jacob teased: “It is a past that he doesn’t want to bring up again.”
“They both know what he was like because he’s no angel.
“He was pretty much like Mick and Lou.”
He then hinted that Kit feels the need to protect Mick as they were best mates back in the day, also teasing: “It just shows that he was not so innocent back in the day and I don’t know if that leaves you.”
