Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts teases Kit’s dark side will show in upcoming Lou and Mick flashback: ‘He’s not so innocent’

Coronation Street and Kit Green star Jacob Roberts has teased that his character’s ‘not so innocent’ side will come out in flashback scenes.

In flashbacks scenes involving Kit, Lou and Mick , some of the secrets they share will be revealed to viewers.

And, it seems that Kit wasn’t always on the right side of the law.

Lou, Mick and Kit are in flashback scenes (Credit: ITV)

Kit, Lou and Mick’s flashback in Coronation Street

In Coronation Street scenes about to air, viewers will be taken back to 2007 for a special flashback episode involving a young Kit, Lou and Mick.

Back in the day, the trio were bonded by something that happened that made them who they are today.

It’s clear that Kit was not always on the right side of the law, with an event causing him to go off and strive to be a detective. Mick and Lou on the other hand, went the opposite way.

This flashback episode will delve more into the history between Kit and the ‘nightmare’ couple, with viewers able to see what really went down between them all those years ago.

But, what will the consequences of this episode be?

Viewers will find out Kit’s secrets (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts teases Kit dark side

Speaking about the upcoming flashback episode, Jacob Roberts told Entertainment Daily! and other media that the scenes will prove that Kit is ‘not so innocent.’

After hinting that Mick might ‘blackmail’ Kit over what he has over him, Jacob teased: “It is a past that he doesn’t want to bring up again.”

“They both know what he was like because he’s no angel.

“He was pretty much like Mick and Lou.”

He then hinted that Kit feels the need to protect Mick as they were best mates back in the day, also teasing: “It just shows that he was not so innocent back in the day and I don’t know if that leaves you.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.