Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary will be responsible for Mick Michaelis’ downfall

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Gary Windass will be responsible for the downfall of Mick Michaelis.

Gary and Mick are striking up a new friendship, but it’s clear that Mick can’t be trusted.

But, will Gary put Mick in his place and make sure that he pays for his ‘nightmare’ behaviour?

Mick befriends Gary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mick and Gary’s new friendship

This week on the cobbles, Gary and Mick strike up a friendship as Gary tells Mick all about his plan to buy the builder’s yard.

With Gary admitting that Maria isn’t keen, Mick encourages him to just go ahead and buy it. Maria will come round in the end.

Later on, Maria’s not impressed to find Gary and Mick having a celebratory drink in the Bistro together…

Next week, Jake and Liam join Gary and Mick at the builder’s yard for a day at work. But, Mick soon pranks Liam, with the teen ending up covered in cement.

With Liam laughing it off, Gary and Maria then head out with Mick for a drink… But, is this friendship all as it seems?

Will Gary bring him down? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary will put Mick in his place

With Mick Michaelis having a dark past that is yet to fully be uncovered, and with the newcomer making many enemies on the Street already, fans are now predicting that Gary will be the one to give him his comeuppance.

Gary’s no stranger to confronting villains, having killed before. If somebody is a threat to him or his family, he’ll strike.

In a Reddit discussion about what the next big Corrie stunt could be, one fan replied: “Carl will try and diddle Debbie. Mick will threaten everyone until Gary brings him down.”

This new friendship has come out of the blue, but is it only a matter of time before Gary sees Mick’s true colours and fights back?

With Mick ‘leaving’ the soap this summer, could Gary actually end up bumping him off?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.