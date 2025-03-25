4 theories on how Mick Michaelis will exit Coronation Street after Joe Layton departure ‘confirmed’

Recent reports suggest that Mick Michaelis is soon to exit the soap despite him only just joining Coronation Street.

This summer, Lou’s husband will leave the soap after only months on-screen. But, how could he leave?

Here are four huge fan theories on how the newcomer could depart from the cobbles!

Craig will die this summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Mick exit theory: 1. Kills Craig

Colson Smith has finished filming his final scenes as Craig Tinker after over a decade in the show.

His exit is due to play out this summer, with reports suggesting that Craig will die as part of his exit.

With Mick’s exit also expected to be around the summer, a new theory suggests that Mick will be the one to kill Craig.

A fan on X wrote: “Theory! Mick kills Craig which is why he leaves, freeing Lou to get with Kit who is Brody’s real baby daddy.”

Mick and Lou are Gemma and Chesney’s ‘nightmare neighbours’ (Credit: ITV)

2. Lashes out at Lou

Noticing that Mick has a dark side to him after his uncomfortable encounter with Daisy, one fan has now suggested that Mick could become violent towards partner Lou.

The couple have already had a couple of rows and fallouts over the last couple of months, but could Mick actually end up in prison or taught a lesson by detective Kit Green? We know they have a past that’s yet to be unearthed…

“I can see ar Lou being a victim of Mick’s temper. Kit gets involved due to their history. It would actually make me like Kit a bit more if he stayed in a lane of his own.”

Mick has links to Kit (Credit: ITV)

3. Unearths a villain

Perhaps, Mick isn’t the villain we should be worried about… Could he actually be used as a plot device and instead falls victim to another Coronation Street villain?

With Kit and Mick being connected, and with fans not trusting either character, could Mick actually expose Kit’s true colours? Or, somebody else’s?

“He may have been a front to slide in the next big villain under our noses, or else he’ll be the one to kill Craig in the summer.”

Mick made Daisy feel uncomfortable recently (Credit: ITV)

4. Kills Daisy

With Charlotte Jordan leaving the soap as Daisy Midgeley in the coming months, one fan now thinks that Mick might actually kill Daisy off.

He didn’t like Daisy’s rejection the other week after flirting with her, but could he actually bump her off?

One viewer theorised: “I have a theory about Corrie. Could be totally wrong! I’m thinking that Mick might kill Daisy and has a dark past. I remember them saying they fleed where they used to live. Daisy and Daniel are getting along. Could just be a mad theory but putting it out there.”