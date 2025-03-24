Coronation Street: Craig Tinker exit date ‘revealed’ as Colson Smith films final scenes on soap

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has revealed that he’s filmed his final scenes on the ITV1 soap – confirming Craig Tinker’s exit from Weatherfield is imminent. Sharing a series of farewell posts to Instagram, the actor’s long goodbye comes at the end of a 14 year stint as the Weatherfield constable.

Posting an image of himself posing on the Rovers Return sign, Craig wrote: ‘CORONATION STREET I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU.’ Meanwhile, in a follow-up, he shared pictures from a boozy cast party in which he posed for selfies with co-stars and friends.

But when will Craig’s final scenes on the soap air?

Craig’s exit will air this summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street to ‘kill off’ Craig as ITV airs Colson Smith’s exit

With the soap filmed 6 to 8 weeks in advance of broadcast, Craig‘s final scenes will air this summer. And, with Craig reportedly being ‘killed off,’ a source has suggested it’ll be a heartbreaking one.

A source told The Sun: “Craig has grown up on the street and he’s become part of it so it was a tough decision to make but one that will be worth it. PC Tinker will meet his maker in heroic circumstances this summer and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.

“Colson is taking it well. And there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead.”

Craig will die in an explosive exit from Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars pay tribute to Colson Smith

In the comments accompanying Colson’s ‘leaving doo dump,’ the actor’s co-stars from the soaps shared messages wishing him well.

“The perfect ending to the perfect chapter 1,” he signed off. And, in a series of snaps, he partied with colleagues Jacob Roberts (Kit Green), Tony Maudsley (George Shuttleworth), Andy Whyment (Kirk Sutherland) and more.

“Can’t believe I didn’t get a photo with the main man. What a fantastic send off it was. So much love for you in the room darling,” wrote Toyah Battersby star Georgia Taylor.

“An amazing send off for you mate,” said Andy Whyment.

Former star and Sophie Webster actor Brooke Vincent said: “❤️❤️❤️ love you.”

Meanwhile, co-stars Lucy Fallon and Sally Ann Matthews shared their sentiments in emoji form. With a broken heart from Lucy and three kisses from Sally, the stars bid their colleague a fond farewell.

