Coronation Street: Craig Tinker’s exit storyline revealed as he’s ‘set to be killed off’ in summer

Colson Smith’s Craig Tinker is set to meet a tragic end in Coronation Street this summer, new reports suggest.

Earlier this year, Colson revealed that the soap had decided to axe his character, calling him in for a meeting to reveal the news.

Now though, it looks like the door won’t be left open for Craig to return to the cobbles once he departs.

There will be no way back for the character (Credit: ITV)

Corrie to ‘kill off’ Craig Tinker this summer

Viewers will know that Colson Smith is soon set to be leaving the ITV soap. This will happen as the news came of PC Craig Tinker’s axe.

For a while now, viewers have started to speculate how the long-running character could depart from the show.

And now, it seems that his exit storyline has been confirmed. And, it’s not great news…

The Sun has reported that Craig’s final scenes will air this summer, but the door will not be left open for a future return.

Instead, Craig will sadly be killed off, bringing his 14 years on the show to an end.

A source told the publication: “PC Tinker will meet his maker in heroic circumstances this summer and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.

“Colson is taking it well and there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead.

“He’ll film his final scenes later this month and then he’ll say goodbye to Craig once and for all.”

Craig’s line of work can be dangerous… (Credit: ITV)

How will Craig be killed off in Coronation Street?

At the moment, the soap is keeping how Craig will die under wraps. However, given Craig’s dangerous line of work in the police force, it is likely that his job will be the death of him.

With Craig’s death set to be down to ‘heroic circumstances,’ there’s a strong chance he’ll be killed in the line of duty. He may try to save the day in the midst of a criminal case. Some fans have even wondered if Rob Donovan could be involved

No matter how he dies though, it’s fair to say that Craig only has several months left ahead him.