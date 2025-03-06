Coronation Street: Craig Tinker’s exit storyline revealed as he’s ‘set to be killed off’ in summer

Corrie to ‘kill off’ Craig Tinker this summer
Viewers will know that Colson Smith is soon set to be leaving the ITV soap. This will happen as the news came of PC Craig Tinker’s axe.
For a while now, viewers have started to speculate how the long-running character could depart from the show.
And now, it seems that his exit storyline has been confirmed. And, it’s not great news…
The Sun has reported that Craig’s final scenes will air this summer, but the door will not be left open for a future return.
Instead, Craig will sadly be killed off, bringing his 14 years on the show to an end.
A source told the publication: “PC Tinker will meet his maker in heroic circumstances this summer and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.
“Colson is taking it well and there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead.
How will Craig be killed off in Coronation Street?
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
