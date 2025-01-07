Coronation Street star Colson Smith’s full triumphant statement as Craig Tinker axed from soap

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has spoken out following the news that he has been axed from the soap after 14 years of playing Craig Tinker. It was revealed today that the actor was informed several months ago that his character will leave the soap later this year.

And, as he confirmed the news, Colson – who lost 10 stone during and after lockdown – issued an upbeat statement declaring nothing but his love for the soap and positivity for the future.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith confirms he’s been axed as Craig Tinker

Speaking to The Mirror, Colson said: “Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinker‘s time on the Cobbles is to come to an end in 2025. I’ve LOVED every single second of my 14 year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world.”

He continued: “I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street. I’ve learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I’m excited to play out the exit story for Our Craigy.”

Colson added: “For me, this is the end of the beginning. I genuinely can’t wait to see what chapter two has in store for me. Long live the cobbles!”

When will Colson Smith leave Coronation Street?

Meanwhile, a source for the tabloid revealed: “Colson was told last autumn about Craig being written out of the show. He will be on screen until early summer.”

The source continued: “He is hugely grateful to have had 14 years working on the show and is excited about what promises to be a brilliant exit storyline. He is very positive about what the future holds for the next part of his career.”

Who else is leaving Coronation Street this year?

Colson’s exit from the soap is just one of many expected for 2025. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Sue Cleaver, who plays Street battleaxe Eileen Grimshaw, will also be leaving the cobbles.

Meanwhile, Debbie Webster – played by Sue Devaney – will exit amid an imminent dementia storyline. This follows Helen Worth’s departure after 50 years of playing Gail Platt.

