Coronation Street icon Sue Cleaver quits ITV soap following Helen Worth – and fans are gutted

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver has revealed she’s quit the ITV soap after 25 years.

Sue plays Eileen Grimshaw on the long-running show and first appeared way back in 2000. As the matriarch of the Grimshaw, Eilieen has become a soap favourite.

However, Sue has now confirmed she is leaving the soap “to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly”.

Sue is best known for her portrayal of Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver quits Coronation Street

In an interview with The Sun, Sue confirmed her departure from the soap. She said: “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.”

Sue – who will still appear on viewers screens until late spring, added: “The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly.”

Sue previously took a break from Corrie last year to star in Sister Act The Musical as Mother Superior. She also had a break from the cobbles when she competed in the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity.

Sue revealed why she has decided to quit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans react to Sue’s exit news

As expected, fans have been left gutted to hear Sue is leaving Coronation Street.

On X, one person said: “She’ll be sorely missed Sue Cleaver is funny as [expletive] she’s had some hilarious moments street won’t be the same without her.”

Someone else added: “Sue Cleaver leaving Coronation Street is more worrying news, but hardly surprising given that Eileen has only been in a handful of scenes for the past two years.”

A third also penned: “Oh my god Sue Cleaver out at Coronation Street.” They then said: “Losing Gail and Eileen within months of each other is a terrible look.”

Gail Platt, played by Helen Worth, also left the soap recently (Credit: ITV)

Helen Worth on Corrie

Sue’s exit news comes after fellow cobbles legend Helen Worth left the soap after five decades of playing Gail Platt.

The cobbles said goodbye to the iconic Gail Platt on Christmas Day, as Helen bowed out after 50 years.

Her final scenes saw her marry Jesse Chadwick, before the newlyweds headed to the airport to start their new lives together.

Read more: Coronation Street: Cassie and Ken to get wed, a new fan theory predicts

What do you think about Sue quitting Coronation Street? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.