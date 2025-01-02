In Coronation Street currently, Cassie has been drugging Ken without him knowing by spiking his cups of tea in a sinister scheme.

She’s got her eye on Ken’s cash but she’s now gone further in her plot to get her hands on it.

And, fans now think that she might even try to date and marry Ken for his money.

Cassie enjoyed winding Tracy up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Cassie and Ken to marry?

Recently on Corrie, Cassie has been putting drugs into Ken’s cups of tea so that he becomes more and more dependent on her as a carer. Due to the time she’s been spending with Ken, she’s developed a strong bond with him.

Last night (Wednesday, January 1), she was seen coming down the stairs in Steve’s dressing down, taking pleasure in winding Tracy up by hinting that she might’ve slept with Ken.

Cassie later had a chat with Ken and asked him whether it would be so absurd for a guy like him to fancy a woman like her. And, now a new fan theory suggests that Cassie might try to date or marry Ken so that she can get her hands on his money. We’ve had Cassie and Ken pregnancy theories before, so marriage shouldn’t be a surprise.

The theory read: “Cassie looking for marriage,” with another person commenting: “I have a feeling this will end with Cassie and Ken in bed. I [bleep] hope I’m wrong.”

Another fan saw this coming and begged writers to reconsider, writing: “Please don’t subject us to a Cassie and Ken romance let alone a snog.”

Ken is oblivious to Cassie’s true colours (Credit: ITV)

What is Cassie’s plan for Ken?

On Coronation Street, Cassie’s been drugging Ken, causing a recent nosebleed and trip to the hospital. Tracy thought that she must’ve accidentally mixed up Ken’s pills when she dropped them on the floor, having no idea that Cassie was behind the whole ordeal.

Viewers also know that Cassie has taken a huge interest in Ken’s finances, enjoying luxury holidays and receiving expensive gifts. Her ears also pricked up when she heard that Ken had won on the premium bonds.

But, is she looking to lure Ken in with love and then take his money? Or, is he plotting to off him? One thing is for sure, something sinister is going on here!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.