Cassie appeared to spike Ken’s drink with something on Coronation Street last night (Monday, November 18), sparking a new fan theory.

After getting sacked by Ken, Cassie tampered with the Weatherfield legend’s tea in a sinister twist.

And now, one fan theory in particular suggests that Cassie could be pregnant… with Ken’s baby!

Cassie put something in Ken’s tea (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie ‘poisoned’ Ken

After coming home from her holiday in Porto with Ken, Cassie was devastated when ‘Kenny’ sacked her and let her go as his carer.

He explained that he could no longer afford to keep her on, much to his family’s delight.

Cassie made out she was fine with Ken’s decision, heading into Roy’s with her CV. She was thrilled when Ken offered to give her a good reference.

She later went back to Ken’s place and made him a tea along with his usual medication, ‘poisoning’ him. However, she also secretly crushed something up and put it in his tea without him knowing…

And, in scenes to come, Ken will soon fall unwell and will head to hospital following an alarming nosebleed. But, did Cassie cause it? Will Ken be okay?

Is Ken about to be a baby daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory: Cassie pregnant with Ken’s baby?

With Cassie showing that she’ll do absolutely anything to get her hands on Ken’s premium bonds win, some fans have become suspicious of what Ken and Cassie really got up to on their holiday abroad…

Some suggested that steamy antics went on in the Porto bedroom…

One fan wrote: “Have Ken & Cassie been indulging in rumpy pumpy?”

Another suggested: “Did Ken show Cassie that he’s still got it when they were in Porto?”

A third even sparked up the theory that Cassie may soon discover she’s pregnant with Ken’s baby!

The fan theory read: “Is Cassie pregnant?” Could she be?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

