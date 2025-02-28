Colson Smith will soon leave Coronation Street as Craig Tinker and a new fan theory has ‘rumbled’ his exit storyline.

Recently on the cobbles, killer Rob Donovan escaped prison and is now on the run…

And a new theory has linked these two storylines together to ‘work out’ the way Craig will exit the soap.

Colson is leaving the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Colson Smith to exit soap as Craig Tinker

Earlier this year, Colson Smith shared that he is leaving the soap as PC Craig Tinker later this year.

Whilst his official exit storyline is being kept under wraps by the soap, fans are now predicting how the long-running character will leave.

The news that Corrie was axing Craig came as a shock to Colson, who spoke out about his reaction to the news on his, Jack P Shepherd’s and Ben Price’s podcast – On The Sofa.

He revealed that he was told the news after being called in for a meeting by the boss’ PA. This happened back in October, at 7pm after filming, sensing that something was up.

His podcast co-stars Ben and Jack waited outside for him, supporting him as he was told that Corrie was writing Craig out of the soap.

Rob is currently on the loose (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory: Rob Donovan to kill Craig Tinker?

Rob Donovan is currently on the loose after escaping prison, with the police starting up the search for him.

With Craig helping Kit out with the investigation into what happened to Rob, a new fan theory suggests that Craig will find himself in a dangerous situation. And, Rob could ultimately kill him in a bid to remain a free man.

With a new Corrie trailer teasing a new hostage situation with Rob, Carla and Lisa involved, the theory has predicted how this could all lead to Craig’s untimely death.

It reads: “And so it begins! Lisa snatched… Carla frantic… The ‘Dad’ text… Betsy taken as she drops off ransom… Craig killed in the line of duty… Emotional Carla & Lisa reunion…”

In another tweet, the viewer added: “I’m calling it now…..Craig is a goner!” But, have they rightly predicted how upcoming scenes will play out?

