Gary to kill Mick after finding out what he did to Liam, Corrie fans predict

Coronation Street is gearing up for Mick to exit the show. But after recent scenes, fans are convinced he could be leaving in a coffin.

Just a few months ago, Coronation Street welcomed two new residents – Kit and Lou. And while fans initially thought their storylines would be light-hearted, it turned out to be quite opposite.

Immediately viewers didn’t trust Mick, and knew there was something shady about his character. It was revealed he was the van man terrorising Chesney, and then he also launched an attack on Sean Tully. But his behaviour escalated as he targeted Liam. And many think he now faces the wrath of Gary Windass.

Liam thought he and Mick were friendly (Credit: ITV)

Mick set for Coronation Street exit

Coronation Street confirmed that both Mick and Lou will be leaving the street after a few short months. While many wondered if that was down to the poor response to their characters, Mick actor Joe Layton denied those claims.

Recent scenes saw Maria’s son Liam pull a funny prank on Mick by pouring washing powder into his tea at the builder’s yard – after Mick started the prank war.

But Mick didn’t find it funny at all. Instead he took revenge on Liam by locking him in the tool shed, leaving him begging to be released. Mick left him there for a while before returning and letting him out, mocking Liam by making a joke of the situation.

With his history of being bulled, Corrie fans were gutted that this happened to poor Liam. But they also realised this could lead to Mick’s exit as Gary would not allow him to get away with it.

A confrontation between Gary and Mick will take place (Credit: ITV)

Gary to kill Mick?

Gary hadn’t been seen on our TV screens in quite a long time, but last month he returned and initially struck up a friendship with Mick. But Gary is no stranger to murder, so fans think he could take revenge by getting rid of Mick once and for all.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Can’t wait for Gary to kill Mick.”

Another penned: “Gary is going to go nuclear when he finds out what Mick did to Liam.”

“Gary may end up murdering Mick for locking Liam away” a third added.

While it’s unknown if Gary does kill Mick, spoilers do confirm that the pair have a showdown after he discovers the truth.

