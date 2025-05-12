Coronation Street star Joe Layton has teased what’s to come as Mick and Kit’s past resurfaces – and it doesn’t look good for Kit.

With a Mick, Lou and Kit flashback set to air this week on the soap, Mick’s about to feel very betrayed.

And, his next target is firmly placed on Detective Kit Green’s back.

Mick’s got a fair few enemies (Credit: ITV)

Mick Michaelis’ mean streak in Coronation Street

Since arriving onto Coronation Street with wife Lou, Mick’s ruffled a few feathers and not in a good way.

He initially started following Chesney around in a silver van, again annoying his new neighbours by blasting music down the ginnel.

He also made Daisy feel really uncomfortable in the pub by making a pass at her despite having a wife.

And now, it’s just been revealed that he knows Kit Green and shares a past with him.

A flashback on Friday (May 16), will delve more into their past. It will reveal a huge secret the trio (Mick, Kit and Lou) shared. Mick has something on Kit… But, what could it be?

Could Mick kill Kit? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Joe Layton reveals Mick’s ‘killer’ intentions towards Kit

With Kit having betrayed Mick in some way, actor Joe Layton has now revealed that Mick wants to ‘kill’ Kit, making him his target.

This week, viewers find out that Kit could be Brody Michaelis’ dad and not Mick… and when Mick finds this out, he’s set on ending his old mate.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Joe revealed: “In terms of Kit and Lou, he’s devastated and he lashes out at Lou and then immediately regrets it.

“And then his eyes are on Kit because it’s a different kind of heartbreak but it’s betrayal on both fronts.

“He becomes fixated on Kit and it becomes about rage and finding a channel to outlet these emotions through.”

With Mick having in mind ‘killing Kit,’ Joe then teased whether he’d actually go ahead with his plan: “I think he likes to think that he would be able to do that. Not that he would enjoy doing that but he’d back himself to do it if he’s standing over him.

“He’s a man who’s lost everything, and when someone’s lost everything, and they’ve led the life that Mick has led and the stories that we learn about him, that makes someone incredibly dangerous.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.