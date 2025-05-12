Coronation Street star Joe Layton addresses false accusations about Mick’s upcoming exit from the show

Coronation Street star and Mick Michaelis star Joe Layton has responded to the false accusations over his character’s exit.

Despite only joining the soap near the start of this year, news broke out that new couple Mick and Lou would be leaving Corrie this summer.

With fans thinking that these exits were ‘unplanned,’ Joe Layton has shut down these suggestions.

Mick and Lou joined the soap earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s ‘nightmare neighbours’ Mick and Lou Michaelis

Mick Michaelis joined the cobbles shortly after his wife Lou back in February this year.

The pair soon became known as Chesney Brown and Gemma’s ‘nightmare neighbours. Mick was then revealed as the guy in the silver van following Chesney around.

Mick started to make enemies really quickly though, blasting music down the ginnel, making an uncomfortable pass at Daisy in the pub, attacking Sean… and coming face to face with Kit Green.

Kit, Mick and Lou all share a past. The details of their teenage years are set to be uncovered in a special flashback episode on Friday, May 16.

But despite all of this drama, the character of Mick will be saying goodbye to the soap this summer. And, so will Lou.

After hearing this news, fans wondered whether their exits were ‘unplanned,’ with the characters being written out so soon after their entrance. They suggested that the characters were written out due to a bad reception from viewers. Or, even wondered if something had gone on behind the scenes.

It was always the plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Joe Layton gives reason for upcoming Mick exit

Shutting down all Coronation Street fan rumours and suggestions as to why the characters are leaving the soap so soon, actor Joe Layton explained that the characters were created with an intent to only stick around for six months.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Joe explained: “I knew about it from when the casting came through from my agent.

“For me, the opportunity to step into Corrie, for six months, with a start and a finish point is a real gift because a lot of people step in and they’re on a year contract… And you’re getting the scripts as they come and you’re working out how you slot in. Whereas it was kind of a gift for me to say ‘you start here, and you finish here.'”

He then added: “I sat and had a Zoom call with Kate Brooks – the producer – and she walked me through all of it and my first reaction was ‘how are we going to cram all of that into six months?,’ but then I started working on Corrie and realised how fast it moves.”

“As an actor, I’ve never not wanted to continue learning and growing, and the opportunity to test myself and challenge myself on the cobbles, you only get one shot at it. And in terms of characters to have a go at, in my mind, this is as good as it gets to push yourself and test yourself on.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.