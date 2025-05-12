Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Craig Tinker fights for his life

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, PC Craig Tinker fights for his life as his day at work ends up with him needing urgent care.

Elsewhere, Mick holds Bernie hostage in a bid to get revenge on Kit.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Craig tries to prove himself

Craig heads to work, excited to shadow Kit Green for his CID placement. But, when Kit ignores him all day, Lisa tells Craig to prove Kit wrong.

Craig is then called to investigate a disturbance, and is desperate to show Kit what he can do…

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Craig fights for his life

With the situation escalating, Craig is badly injured. Paramedics and Asha turn up to tend to him, but Craig struggles to explain what happened. Lisa then arrives and is shocked to see how severe Craig’s injuries are.

Craig is then taken to intensive care at the hospital where Lisa learns that Craig has a swelling on his brain.

Craig then starts to regain consciousness and tells Asha that he knows what happened to him.

But, as Jess questions him on the events, he starts lose consciousness once more.

In the Rovers, the locals await to hear news about Craig.

Kirk then struggles as he phones Beth Tinker, ready to inform her of what has happened to Craig.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Lou’s injured

With Kit trying to catch Brody after he shoplifts, Kit then tells Mick that Lou isn’t as loyal as he thinks.

With Mick confronting Lou, Gemma and Sean are unable to contact her and fear the worst.

Sean is then prompted to head to the police station to inform them that Mick was the one who previously attacked him.

Lou injures her head as Mick speeds off in his van, with Mick warning Kit that everything is his fault…

4. Lou plans her escape

Lou tells her kids – Shanice and Joanie – that they’re going away for a few days, but in the cab, Tim Metcalfe insists on taking her to A&E after spotting her injured head.

The nurse looks at Lou’s head wound and realises that she’s in an abusive relationship, but Lou panics and runs off. Tim’s then left with her kids.

Tim continues to look after the girls as the police search for missing Lou. Is she okay?

5. Mick and Kit have it out

With Mick arriving in Sarah’s flat and telling her that he won’t leave until she summons Kit, Mick tells Kit to meet him at some wasteland.

Mick then comes face to face with Kit, holding a bat and using Bernie as a bargaining chip.

Bernie realises that Mick’s plan won’t work as Kit doesn’t care about her, trying to do everything she can to save her life. She then tells Kit that she tried to contact him many years ago but his mum wouldn’t allow it.

Will Kit try to save Bernie’s life or leave her to die at the hands of Mick Michaelis?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.