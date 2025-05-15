Coronation Street fans beg killer Gary to strike again and ‘bury Mick in the woods’

Coronation Street fans have begged for Gary Windass to kill again after he started a fight with Mick Michaelis.

Last night in Weatherfield (Wednesday, May 14), Gary got into a fight with Mick over his treatment of Liam.

And now fans are begging him to take more severe action in a bid to get his revenge.

Coronation Street: Gary and Mick’s feud

Gary Windass and Mick Michaelis seemed to be forming a friendship in Coronation Street when Mick encouraged Gary to buy the builder’s yard behind Maria’s back.

Maria wasn’t best pleased when she caught Mick and Gary celebrating the deal at the Bistro.

With Gary and Mick then working at the builder’s yard with Jake and Liam helping, Mick started to play a prank on Liam.

When Liam got him back and put some washing powder in his tea, Mick went a step further and locked Liam in the tool cupboard.

When Gary found out about what Mick had done, he started fighting him, locking him in the tool cupboard and sacking him.

Gary and Mick had fought publicly on the Street, with Gary about to swing for Mick with a glass bottle before Kit Green intervened…

Coronation Street fans beg Gary to kill villain Mick Michaelis

Gary hasn’t killed anybody in quite a long time, but fans are now begging him to resume his killing streak and put an end to Mick.

One fan on X commented: “Enjoyed the chaos in the Rovers tonight but Gary needs to bury Mick in the woods ASAP!”

Another person wrote: “I really hope that Kit, Gary or somebody else will kill Mick the [bleep.]”

A third person added: “Drive Mick to the woods Gary.”

But, could Gary actually end Mick’s life and kill once again?

