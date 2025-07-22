Coronation Street: Sally ‘to go behind Tim’s back to help Lou escape prison?’ Top fan theory explored

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Sally Metcalfe will agree to help Lou Michaelis escape prison behind Tim’s back.

On Monday night (July 21), Sally visited Lou in prison with Shanice and Joanie.

But then Lou asked Sally for a big favour. She wanted her to help her get a loan to pay for legal fees…

Lou asked Sally for help (Credit: ITV)

Lou’s desperate need for help from Sally in Coronation Street

Sally took the girls to visit Lou, telling them that their mum really wanted to see them at the prison.

However, Brody Michaelis didn’t want to join them and had cut ties with his parents, with Sally and Joanie making out that Brody was ill.

Lou saw through this though, thanks to an innocent slip up made by Shanice, and knew that Brody wasn’t actually ill.

Telling the girls to go off to the corner for a bit, Lou then begged Sally for her help.

She said that she couldn’t hack it in prison and wanted her to take a loan out to pay for her legal fees so that she could be free from prison and return back home to her kids…

Will Sally help Lou? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts huge Sally betrayal

With Lou making such a huge request from Sal, one fan theory has now predicted that Sally will grant Lou’s wishes without Tim Metcalfe knowing.

Taking to X, one Coronation Street fan reckoned that Sally will indeed get the loan and help Lou out without discussing things with her husband first.

The theory read: “I fear Sally’s going to foolishly get a loan for Lou’s expensive brief without Tim’s knowledge…”

But, will Sally help Lou Michaelis? And, can she help prevent Lou from being locked up behind bars for a long time?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!