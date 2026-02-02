Coronation Street ITVX episode reveals Jodie’s new move as she sabotages Shona’s bid to find dad

In tonight’s Coronation Street episode on ITVX (Monday, February 2), Jodie Ramsay once again crossed a line as she meddled in her sister Shona Platt’s life – and this time, their dad was dragged firmly into the drama.

Jodie has already been busy stirring trouble, planting doubts in Lily’s mind about Shona and spinning a disturbing domestic abuse story to play on her sister’s emotions. But it’s becoming clear she’s far from finished, as her latest move threatens to derail Shona’s attempts to reconnect with her past.

Shona wants to find their dad (Credit: ITV)

Shona Platt’s quest to find her dad in Coronation Street

After hearing Jodie’s claims about their dad mistreating her following Shona’s absence from her childhood, Shona was left wracked with guilt and determined to put things right.

Wanting to support her half-sister and rebuild what was lost, Shona set about trying to find their dad – unaware that Jodie has been hiding some very uncomfortable truths.

During today’s episode, Shona recalled that her dad once had a close school friend named Bernard Bennett. Hoping he might be the key to tracking him down, she rang Bernard and was told to call back at 6pm.

Unfortunately for Shona, she made the call while at Roy’s Rolls – right under Jodie’s nose. Jodie was working at the time and overheard everything, giving her a worrying window of opportunity to get involved before Shona could speak to Bernard again.

Jodie’s been meddling (Credit: ITV)

Jodie meddles with Shona’s life again

Taking matters into her own hands, Jodie rang Bernard first. The conversation suggested the pair were still on friendly terms, before Jodie casually asked whether he remembered her sister, Shona.

When Shona eventually called Bernard back later that evening, the tone couldn’t have been more different. Bernard claimed he hadn’t spoken to Shona’s dad in years. He also insisted he couldn’t help her track him down. Or, put her in touch with anyone else.

The response left Shona crushed – especially as she clearly remembered Bernard and her dad being inseparable in the past. The sudden change in story didn’t sit right, but Shona was left with no choice other than to accept it.

So what exactly is Jodie hiding? Why was she so desperate to stop Shona getting closer to their dad? And, what truth doesn’t she want coming out? With secrets piling up, it’s clear this storyline is only just getting started.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

