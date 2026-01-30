Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Feb 2: Debbie creates an action plan, and Jodie meddles with Shona’s life

Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, February 2, see Debbie Webster quietly preparing for the worst as the pressure mounts, while Bernie struggles to keep her cool when a familiar face shows up on the cobbles.

There’s tension, tough choices and a few awkward encounters ahead. Here’s everything that’s happening in Coronation Street on Monday.

Debbie is preparing for prison (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie braces herself in Coronation Street spoilers

With the threat of prison hanging over her, Debbie decides it’s time to get her affairs in order. She hands over the hotel reins to Ryan, naming him her temporary replacement, just in case things go south. Kevin turns up expecting a quiet lunch and is left stunned when he finds Debbie, Sally, Tim, Abi and Tyrone all waiting for him. Debbie insists it’s nothing sinister, but Kevin isn’t convinced by the surprise gathering.

Things quickly escalate when Carl storms in, furious that Debbie has overlooked him in favour of Ryan and accusing her of a major betrayal.

Later, away from prying eyes, Debbie opens up to Carl and lays her cards on the table. But will her honesty change anything, or only make matters worse?

2. Todd feels the pinch

Theo heads off to Doncaster for a wholesome visit with his mum, leaving Todd behind counting his last tenner. His day goes from bad to worse when George forgets his wallet in the café, forcing Todd to hand over his only note.

He turns down a consolatory drink, clinging to his pride if not his savings. When Theo texts to say he’s staying the night away, Todd’s disappointment is impossible to hide.

Mal enjoys watching Bernie worry (Credit: ITV)

3. Bernie struggles with Mal’s presence

Mal turns up at Roy’s flat, toolbox in hand, and Bernie’s discomfort is instantly obvious. She tries to suggest a cheaper electrician, but Roy refuses, still weighed down by guilt over Mal’s marital problems.

Later, Bernie runs into Mal in the Rovers, where an uneasy conversation takes place. Over pints, he agrees to keep quiet and promises he’ll be gone once the work is finished. For now.

4. Jack makes a choice in Coronation Street spoilers

After a tense morning without breakfast and a house in disarray, Jack reaches a decision. He arrives with Abi and gently tells Kevin he’ll be staying with her for a few days. Kevin puts on a brave front, but it quickly slips as Jack leaves with his bag, leaving Kevin struggling to hide his heartbreak.

Jodie quickly intervenes (Credit: ITV)

5. Jodie steps in

Shona tracks down one of her dad’s old friends, Bernard Bennett, hoping for answers. But unknown to her, Jodie has already made a secret phone call, asking for a mysterious favour of her own.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

