Coronation Street ITVX early release sees Theo cross another line in abuse of Todd

In today’s Coronation Street ITVX early release episode (Friday, January 30), Theo Silverton crossed yet another disturbing line as he tightened his grip on Todd Grimshaw – this time by going after his money.

Already shown to be emotionally and physically abusive, Theo now turned his attention to Todd’s finances. In a shocking move, he even cut up Todd’s debit card, determined to remove any chance of him spending money without permission.

Todd’s money worries deepen in Coronation Street

Todd has been under serious financial pressure for months after being out of work. Although George later offered him his job back, it wasn’t enough to undo the damage caused by weeks spent isolated at home with no income coming in. On top of that, Todd was left with repair costs after damage to his car.

Ever since, Todd has been scraping by as best he can. But, things became so desperate that he secretly took out a loan without telling Theo.

In today’s episode, Theo discovered a bill addressed to Todd and took it upon himself to open his post without consent. Inside, he uncovered the loan – for £7k – prompting Todd to confront him for invading his privacy.

Theo brushed that aside, insisting the real issue was Todd’s inability to stay on top of his finances.

Theo destroys Todd’s bank card

Claiming they needed to start thinking seriously about married life, Theo launched into advice he said he’d read in a recent article. According to Theo, using cash instead of cards helped people control their spending, as they could physically see where their money was going instead of endlessly ‘tap, tap, tapping.’

Taking matters into his own hands, Theo cut up Todd’s bank card and told him he would now give him cash instead. He also announced plans to set up a joint account – one he would control himself.

From now on, if Todd needed any extra money, he would have to ask Theo for it.

Although Todd agreed to go along with the plan, it was painfully obvious he wasn’t comfortable with Theo taking control of his finances. Could this be the start of even bigger problems for Todd as Theo’s behaviour becomes more controlling by the day?

