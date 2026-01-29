Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Jan 30: The search for Bernie starts, and Theo controls another aspect of Todd’s life

There’s concern on the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, January 30, as Bernie’s disappearance sets alarm bells ringing, while Todd once again finds himself under Theo’s watchful eye.

Here’s everything unfolding in Weatherfield on Friday.

Bernie’s family tries to track her down (Credit: ITV)

1. Bernie’s missing in Coronation Street spoilers

At No.7, Dev is pacing the floor like a man expecting the worst, convinced something terrible has happened to Bernie. Kit and Asha try to talk him down, certain she’ll turn up sooner or later – likely nursing a monumental hangover.

Meanwhile in the café, Sally gets into birthday mode by treating Brody to breakfast, as a rattled Gemma admits to Roy that Bernie hasn’t been seen or heard from. With nerves fraying, could Ryan finally come clean about what really went on during Bernie’s night out?

Just as Dev, Asha, Gemma and Chesney are about to head off to Brody’s party, the front door swings open and a dishevelled Bernie stumbles in. Later, outside No.4, she quietly tells Gemma that the night took a very bad turn. But before she can say more, Mal suddenly appears, leaving Bernie frozen on the spot. Whatever happened last night clearly isn’t over yet.

2. Kevin spirals

After finding Kevin unconscious in a customer’s car, Abi wastes no time raising the alarm with Debbie at the Street Cars flat.

It’s clear Kevin is struggling, and the cracks are starting to show both personally and professionally. With everything hanging in the balance, it’s hard to see how he can carry on without something giving way.

Theo cuts up Todd’s card (Credit: ITV)

3. Theo controls Todd’s finances

Theo intercepts Todd’s post and discovers a final credit card demand. A humiliated Todd brushes it off, claiming he’s got everything under control.

Theo isn’t convinced. Taking charge, he insists Todd cuts up his bank cards and sticks to cash only from now on. But with temptation never far away, will Todd really be able to toe the line?

4. Roy and Mal clash in Coronation Street spoilers

When Nina mentions the flat has no electricity, Roy reassures her that he’s already arranged for an electrician. However, when Mal turns up instead, Roy is left reeling.

It’s a return he wasn’t expecting – and one that promises plenty of tension, with sparks flying in more ways than one.

