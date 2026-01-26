Coronation Street viewers sound alarm for ‘third grooming victim’ as Megan Walsh targets Sam

Coronation Street delivered another chilling moment in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 26) as Megan Walsh made it very clear that Sam Blakeman was asking questions he shouldn’t be.

The tense scene unfolded at Speed Daal, where Megan cornered Sam after realising he was starting to piece together what’s really been going on between her and Will. And while she tried to brush it all off at first, she couldn’t resist slipping in a quiet threat to make sure he got the message.

Megan threatened Sam (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh issues warning to Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

Sam’s suspicions had been building ever since he overheard a loaded exchange between Will and Lee last week, with Miss Walsh very much at the centre of it. His detective instincts kicked in, and he couldn’t shake the sense that Megan was crossing lines she had no business crossing.

Things took an even stranger turn when Leanne found a mystery tracksuit top at the flat. Megan quickly claimed it belonged to Daniel, but Sam later spotted Will shoving the exact same jacket into his sports bag. The pieces started to fall into place, and when Sam confronted Will, the explanation he got did little to calm his doubts. Will insisted Megan had borrowed the jacket after getting cold during training, but it didn’t exactly ring true.

It wasn’t long before Megan caught wind of Sam’s probing. Turning up at Speed Daal, she took charge of the situation, calmly dismissing his concerns as nothing more than teenage crushes getting out of hand. But when Sam stood his ground, the atmosphere shifted. Megan’s polite front quickly switched for a clear warning, making it known she’s not someone to challenge.

The implication was unmistakable. Sam needed to stop digging.

Is Sam next? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Sam’s safety

With Sam edging closer to the truth and Megan showing her darker side, viewers are increasingly worried about what could happen next. Many fans fear Sam could end up being targeted by Megan as she tries to protect her secrets.

Taking to X, one viewer warned: “Megan had better keep her mucky paws off young Sam when she moves in with Leanne.”

Another added: “Megan will be lining up Sam next,” with a third replying: “That’s what I’m afraid of.”

With the pressure mounting and Sam refusing to be silenced, the question now is whether Megan will try to manipulate him into staying quiet, or whether her threats will push him even further towards the truth.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

