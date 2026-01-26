Sam closes in on Megan as she issues chilling warning in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

In tonight’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (Monday, January 26), Megan went to extreme lengths to shut down Sam Blakeman’s growing suspicions.

After Sam began questioning Will about a tracksuit jacket found in the flat, Will quickly relayed Sam’s concerns back to Megan. Realising she could be losing control of the situation, Megan made sure Sam understood that his doubts were not to be shared with anyone else…

Sam is a clever lad (Credit: ITV)

Sam grows suspicious of Megan in Coronation Street

Sam’s alarm bells started ringing last week when he witnessed a heated exchange between Will and Lee about Miss Walsh. From that moment on, he couldn’t shake the feeling that Megan had crossed a line with one of her students.

Those suspicions intensified today when Sam confronted Will over the tracksuit jacket Leanne had discovered in the flat. Megan had brushed it off, claiming it belonged to Daniel, but Sam had spotted Will stuffing it into his bag. That didn’t sit right with him at all – especially as the jacket was far too trendy to be Daniel’s… sorry, Daniel!

Under pressure, Will quickly spun a story, insisting Megan had been cold during training and he’d simply lent her the jacket. But once he reported the awkward encounter back to Megan, she wasted no time dealing with Sam herself – arranging a pointed chat at Speed Daal.

Megan doesn’t want this to escalate (Credit: ITV)

Megan issues a thinly veiled threat

Sam was waiting for Leanne when Megan unexpectedly joined him at Speed Daal, immediately putting him on edge.

She calmly revealed that she knew exactly what Sam had been saying about her, briefly speaking to him as if they were equals. Megan brushed things off as harmless gossip, suggesting some lads had ‘crushes bigger than others,’ laughing it away as something she and Will could easily joke about.

But her tone soon shifted. Megan made it clear that if Sam continued to believe – or suggest – that anything inappropriate was going on between her and Will, things would stop being funny very quickly. And that, she warned, would not end well.

Standing over him, Megan demanded that Sam understood her message loud and clear. Clearly shaken, Sam was left terrified by the encounter. But has Megan truly scared him into backing off – or has she only confirmed his worst fears?

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!