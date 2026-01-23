Coronation Street ITVX episode delivers disturbing second victim reveal in Megan Walsh grooming plot

Coronation Street fans were given another disturbing twist in today’s early ITVX episode (Friday, January 23) as Megan Walsh’s grooming storyline took a darker turn, with her second victim finally exposed.

Will’s old rival Lee turned out to have something in common with him – he was another grooming victim of the gym coach.

Megan had a secret meeting with Lee (Credit: ITV)

Will reunites with rival Lee in Coronation Street

As Will geared up to compete in a school track race, he was surprised to come face to face with his former rival Lee, who hadn’t been seen for some time. The reunion started off light-hearted, with a bit of banter between the pair as Sam Blakeman looked on while covering first aid duty.

But it didn’t take long for things to take a more uncomfortable turn. When Lee discovered that Miss Walsh wouldn’t be attending the race, he was clearly disappointed. His mood lifted briefly when he later bumped into Megan at the Rovers. He asked her for a drink. Megan quickly shut that down, telling him they couldn’t talk openly and suggesting they meet in the ginnel instead.

Once alone, Lee tried to reassure her, pointing out that he was now 16 and that there was no need to keep hiding. Megan dismissed this, insisting it didn’t change anything. She told him what they’d shared in the past had been special but claimed she had moved on and was now in love with a fellow teacher.

Lee told Will the truth (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh second grooming victim confirmed

Later, a visibly upset Lee opened up to Will outside. He admitted that he hadn’t come back just for the race. He revealed that he’d returned hoping to see Megan again and confessed that he had slept with her while he was underage before she suddenly cut him off. Will refused to believe him, convinced Megan ‘wasn’t that kind of girl’ and accusing Lee of lying.

As tensions flared between the boys, Sam emerged from the kebab shop already looking uneasy. Clearly suspicious, he watched the argument closely as Leanne checked in on him. Sam appeared to be piecing things together, raising the question of whether he’s finally starting to see the truth about Megan’s behaviour.

With another victim now revealed, the pressure is mounting. Will is being forced to confront uncomfortable truths, while Sam edges closer to uncovering what Megan has really been doing. But, will the evidence come to light before more damage is done?

