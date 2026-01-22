Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Jan 23: Will’s rival gets close to Megan, and Sally’s marriage is in trouble

Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, January 23, a reveal secret meet, marriage meltdown and flirtation drama.

Megan quietly arranges a meeting with Will’s old athletics rival Lee, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Elsewhere, Sally turns to Carla and Lisa in desperation as she searches for some much-needed marriage advice.

Here’s everything going on in Coronation Street on Friday.

Megan secretly chats to Lee (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan’s past causes trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

At the athletics meet, Will is determined to keep his eye on the prize and focus on the race ahead. That is, until Lee suddenly appears at his side. The pair go way back to their running days in Hull, and Lee seems more than happy to stroll down memory lane.

But while Will is distracted warming up and trying to stay calm, Lee makes a sly phone call to Megan. The timing couldn’t be worse, and suspicion immediately sets in. What does Lee really want?

After the race, Will suggests heading for a pint together, but Megan has other ideas. She swiftly diverts the plan and sets up a secret meeting with Lee in the ginnel instead. Is Megan simply trying to put old history to rest, or is there more to this blast from the past than she’s letting on?

Sally needs comforting (Credit: ITV)

2. Swarla’s quiet night is rudely interrupted

At No.6, Carla and Lisa are enjoying a rare moment of peace, basking in their happy home life together. But the calm doesn’t last long when the doorbell rings.

Sally arrives in floods of tears, armed with unopened post and plenty of marital woes, and promptly pours her heart out to Lisa. Carla tries to stay supportive, but her patience soon wears thin.

Before long, Carla discreetly calls Tim and insists he come and pick Sally up straight away. Some drop-ins are easier to handle than others.

3. Jodie lays it on thick in Coronation Street spoilers

Over at the café, Jodie offers to help out while Nina’s away and quickly sets her sights on Carl, turning on the charm without hesitation. Abi notices immediately and wastes no time issuing a clear warning to Jodie to keep her distance.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Shona confides in David that she’s tempted to reopen old wounds by tracking down their dad. She’s desperate to find out the truth about what really happened to Jodie…

