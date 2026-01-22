Coronation Street ITVX episode sees Jodie makes dark confession about abusive past with Emmerdale’s Graham Foster

Thursday’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (January 22) saw Jodie Ramsay finally open up about her supposed abusive past – leaving Shona reeling as a disturbing twist soon emerged.

After becoming overwhelmed at a domestic abuse survivors’ support group, Jodie broke down and leaned on her sister for comfort. But while Shona believed she was hearing Jodie’s painful truth for the first time, she had no idea the story wasn’t actually hers to tell…

Jodie was struggling today (Credit: ITV)

Jodie breaks down in Coronation Street

On the cobbles, Shona crossed paths with Kit and quickly learned that he’d first encountered Jodie on the night of the crash. Jodie had been discovered tied up in the back of a van before managing to escape.

Overhearing their conversation, Jodie later attended a domestic abuse survivors’ support group, something Shona had encouraged her to do in the hope it would help her confront her past.

However, once the session ended, Jodie returned home only to realise she’d locked herself out. Left vulnerable and distressed, she broke down in front of Bethany, prompting Shona to rush home from the hospital to comfort her shaken sister.

It was then that Jodie finally opened up, detailing her experiences of an abusive relationship. Or so it seemed.

Jodie twisted Ellie’s account (Credit: ITV)

Jodie reveals abusive relationship with Emmerdale legend with twist revealed

A visibly upset Jodie told Shona about a controlling man who refused to leave her alone, always watching her and monitoring her every move. When she became pregnant, she hoped things might change, but her situation only worsened.

After discovering the bags she’d packed in a bid to escape, the man lashed out. Jodie described how her belongings were thrown out of the window and how she later woke up injured and bleeding in the yard. According to her account, the only chance she’d had to flee was during the crash – when chaos gave her an opening to run.

The story appeared to confirm that the man in question was Emmerdale’s Graham Foster, the driver of the van that night.

But there was a devastating sting in the tail. Jodie’s emotional confession wasn’t her own lived experience at all. Instead, she had lifted the entire account from another woman at the support group – Ellie – passing it off as her own.

As Shona believed every word, Jodie turned on the tears, leaving viewers wondering what she’s really hiding. If this wasn’t her story, then what is Jodie’s true past – and why is she going to such lengths to conceal it?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

