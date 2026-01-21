Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Jan 22: Swarla back on, and Jodie’s behaviour worries Shona

Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, January 22 see a big romantic reunion for Carla and Lisa following their short-lived split, while Jodie’s troubled past comes roaring back with explosive consequences.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Will’s ready to remove Daniel from the picture.

Here’s everything that’s set to unfold in Coronation Street on Thursday.

Swarla reunited (Credit: ITV)

1. Carla and Lisa are back on track in Coronation Street spoilers

After the chaos of the night before, Lisa wakes up worse for wear, battling a hangover and struggling to piece together exactly what went down between her and Carla. The memories might be hazy, but Carla’s intentions are crystal clear.

Turning up armed with breakfast and a knowing grin, Carla makes it obvious she’s ready to reunite. With apologies unspoken and romance firmly back on the menu, it looks like Carla’s reclaimed her relationship with Lisa – and she’s not looking back.

Daniel’s a problem for Will (Credit: ITV)

2. Will wants rid of Daniel

At the school gates, Will can’t keep his feelings bottled up any longer. Watching Megan with Daniel is driving him mad, and he pleads with her to end things. Megan doesn’t give much away, coolly telling him she’ll ‘see what she can do.’

Later that evening, Daniel opens up over dinner, admitting he may have come on too strong but insisting his feelings for Megan are genuine. When he suggests reporting Will for harassment, Megan quickly steers the conversation elsewhere, leaving the tension hanging thick in the air.

Jodie’s behaviour worries Shona (Credit: ITV)

3. Kit reveals a chilling truth

Shona finally pushes Kit for answers, and what he shares leaves her stunned.

Kit explains that he encountered Jodie on the night of the crash, alone in the woods, terrified, with her wrists tied as she ran from someone unseen. The revelation hits Shona hard as she starts to realise just how much she didn’t know.

4. Jodie tells her own story in Coronation Street spoilers

Still reeling, Shona is left questioning everything when Jodie attends a domestic abuse support group at the community centre. As Ellie recounts her traumatic experience, Jodie is visibly affected.

The situation escalates when Bethany urgently calls Shona and David to say Jodie has returned to No.8 and is completely losing control. As Shona prepares to hear Jodie’s account of what happened, is she finally hearing the truth, or a version carefully rewritten to suit her?

