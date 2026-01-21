Lisa hits rock bottom as she tries to win Carla back in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Lisa wasn’t prepared to let Carla slip away in today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, January 21) and ended up making a spectacular fool of herself in the process.

Determined to make one last bid for the woman she believes is the love of her life, Lisa decided to throw caution – and dignity – to the wind. And somehow, despite the cringe-worthy scenes that followed, her plan actually worked. Yes, really.

Lisa confessed her love once more to Carla (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Swain’s final attempt to win back Carla in Coronation Street

As Carla geared up for an important meeting with a client at the hotel, she was caught off guard when Ryan passed her an old-fashioned love letter from Lisa.

In it, Lisa asked Carla to meet her for lunch at the bistro to talk things through. The problem was, Carla never replied.

When Carla finally sat down with her clients, they asked her to switch her phone off during the meeting. Meanwhile, back at the bistro, Lisa was steadily working her way through the drinks, firing off unanswered messages and convincing herself she’d been stood up – despite the fact Carla had never actually confirmed she was coming.

Fuelled by alcohol and emotion, Lisa eventually staggered over to the Chariot Square Hotel and dramatically confronted Carla in front of her clients. Accusing her of abandoning her, Lisa tearfully declared Carla her ‘soul mate’ and ‘her everything’ before promptly being sick on the hotel floor. Not before insulting Carla’s clients by calling them ‘baldies,’ of course.

Ryan stepped in to rescue the situation, escorting Lisa away to sober up, while Carla had no choice but to abruptly end her business meeting.

They both admitted their love for each other (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s back by Lisa’s side

Amazingly, Lisa’s chaotic declaration of love seemed to hit home. By the end of the episode, Carla was back at Lisa’s side.

At home, with Lisa barely awake on the sofa, Carla gently sat with her. Lisa then mumbled in disbelief that Carla had come back. She was convinced she’d lost her for good.

Carla reassured her, admitting she’d simply been stubborn and that Lisa should know her well enough by now. Hearing Lisa refer to her clients as ‘baldies’ had reminded Carla exactly why she fell for her in the first place. Make of that what you will.

Lisa then told Carla she loved her ‘so much’ and, after a heavy sigh, Carla finally said it back. Swarla are reunited at last – and fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

