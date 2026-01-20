Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Jan 21: Public showdown for Swarla and violent clash for Carl

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, January 21 see romance unravel publicly, secrets spark suspicion and Tyrone explode in fury as the cobbles descend into chaos.

A missed lunch turns into a humiliating showdown for Carla and Lisa, while a hit-and-run confrontation turns nasty behind closed doors. Elsewhere, hidden histories and fragile truces keep tensions bubbling.

Here’s everything going down in Coronation Street on Wednesday.

Lisa publicly confronts Carla (Credit: ITV)

1. Lisa fears it’s the end of the road for Swarla

Love is well and truly on the rocks as Lisa becomes convinced she’s been ditched by Carla for good.

It all starts innocently enough when Carla heads into the Bistro to arrange a client lunch. She’s caught off guard when Ryan hands her a letter inviting her to lunch with Lisa. Keen to keep everyone happy, Carla sits down with her clients and tries to message Lisa, only to be told phones are a no-go.

Left waiting and feeling totally ignored, a drunken and heartbroken Lisa storms into the hotel restaurant and unleashes her fury on Carla in front of everyone, accusing her of standing her up. With emotions running high and the damage already done, can Carla smooth things over, or has already broken Swarla hit yet another breaking point?

2. Jodie’s mystery raises eyebrows in Coronation Street spoilers

Suspicion is mounting on the Street as Shona becomes convinced Jodie is keeping a major secret. Hoping to catch her out, Shona invites Jodie for breakfast at the café. But when Kit suddenly appears, Jodie panics and makes a sharp exit.

Back at No.8, Shona demands answers, pressing Jodie on how she knows Kit and sensing there’s much more going on than she’s admitting.

3. Eva and Maggie reluctantly wave the white flag

Meanwhile, breakfast descends into chaos as Maggie and Eva bicker nonstop over Ben’s food, pushing him to breaking point. Realising their squabbling could seriously affect his health, the pair finally agree to call a truce, at least for now.

Tyrone gets revenge on Carl (Credit: ITV)

4. Tyrone loses control as tempers flare

Tyrone reaches boiling point and decides to confront Carl head-on. At the Street Cars flat, Carl steps out of the bathroom to find Tyrone waiting, crutch in hand and rage etched across his face.

Tyrone pins Carl against the wall, demanding the truth about the hit and run and refusing to back down. Later, he recounts the explosive clash to Fiz and Kevin in the Rovers, leaving them shocked by how violent the situation became.

5. Nina’s doubts refuse to fade in Coronation Street spoilers

Elsewhere, Roy tries to reassure Nina that Alice is unlikely to be a catfish. But just as he does, Roy receives a perfectly timed text from Alice herself, giving Nina fresh reason to worry.

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!