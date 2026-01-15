Coronation Street fan theory convinced Jodie has sinister babynap plans for Harper

Coronation Street fans were left raising eyebrows in today’s episode on ITVX (Thursday, January 15) as newcomer Jodie showed an intense interest in her sister Shona Platt’s newborn baby. But viewers are already wondering whether there’s more to it than sisterly bonding.

Jodie appeared to be settling in quickly with the Platts, spending quality time with half-sister Shona and even accompanying her on a hospital visit to see baby Harper. On the surface, it all seemed warm and heartfelt. But to some fans, the behaviour rang alarm bells.

Jodie visited Harper at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

During the episode, Jodie made a clear effort to reconnect with Shona, recreating a childhood memory by cooking her favourite snack from when they were younger – a chocolate Pop Tart. The gesture appeared to go down well as the sisters shared some genuine moments together.

Things took a more emotional turn when Shona invited Jodie to visit Harper in hospital. Jodie was clearly delighted, pointing out that the baby shared her genes too. Opening up, Shona admitted she hoped she could give Harper a far better life than the one she’d given Clayton.

When the conversation shifted to Jodie’s own future, she revealed she does want children one day. However, she hinted that for now she might stick around Weatherfield, testing herself by stepping up as an aunt and seeing if motherhood could be in her future.

Is Jodie plotting something? (Credit: ITV)

Despite the tender scenes, some viewers aren’t convinced Jodie’s intentions are entirely innocent. With her eagerness around Harper, combined with the sense she may be holding back details about her past, a new fan theory has begun circulating.

Fans have also noticed that Jodie has been wearing Shona’s clothes, leading to speculation that she could be trying to mirror – or even take over – her sister’s life. For some, that’s a worrying sign.

One fan on Reddit suggested: “I reckon she’ll steal the baby once she’s well enough to be at home.”

Another viewer had a different prediction altogether, writing: “I think she will try and get David into bed.”

Given Jodie’s dramatic arrival on the cobbles, tied up in the back of a van, viewers already know she has a dark past. Whether her interest in Harper is genuine or the start of something far more sinister remains to be seen – but Coronation Street fans will certainly be watching closely.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

