Shona’s secret sister Jodie is about to cause chaos next week in Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers were given a major twist in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 7) as Jodie finally revealed her true connection to Shona Platt to viewers – she’s her secret sister.

Jodie has been quietly circling Shona ever since arriving on the cobbles earlier this week, clearly more invested in her life than first appeared. Now, the reason behind her intense interest has been laid bare, and spoilers suggest this revelation is only the beginning of trouble ahead.

Jodie’s Shona’s sister (Credit: ITV)

Jodie revealed as Shona’s sister in Coronation Street

Jodie first appeared during Monday night’s dramatic episode of Corriedale (January 5), making quite the entrance. Viewers initially spotted her tied up in the back of Graham Foster’s van, visibly shaken and desperate to escape.

She eventually managed to break free and made her way to hospital, where fate intervened in a big way. There, she crossed paths with Shona Platt, who had gone into labour and was waiting to undergo surgery.

Sharing the same distinctive tree tattoo as Shona, Jodie lingered nearby in tonight’s episode, watching from afar before gazing through a window at Shona’s newborn baby, Harper.

When questioned by a staff member about whether she was the proud mum, Jodie calmly corrected them. She revealed that she was actually a ‘proud auntie.’ With that, the truth was out – she’s Shona’s sister.

Shona and David are in for chaos (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers hint at serious trouble for the Platts

Looking ahead, Coronation Street spoilers for next week tease major upheaval for the Platt family as Jodie comes to stay at No.8.

Jodie tells Shona that she was involved in the same car crash as her. And, then admits she has nowhere else to go. Feeling sorry for her newly discovered sister, Shona agrees to let her stay, with Lily and Bethany quickly warming to the newcomer.

However, it doesn’t take long before Nick Tilsley begins to have doubts about the mysterious guest.

Things grow more unsettling when Shona questions Jodie about bruises she’s noticed on her wrists. Jodie explains them away by claiming she’s escaped an abusive relationship.

But is Jodie being completely honest? And with tensions already bubbling, how long will her stay with the Platts really last?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

