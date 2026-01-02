As Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding ends in chaos in Coronation Street, Corriedale crossover looms

Friday night’s episode of Coronation Street (January 2) put all the pieces in place for next week’s explosive Corriedale crossover, with Kit closing in on the truth about Carla’s disappearance.

While Debbie and Ronnie finally said their vows, it wasn’t long before their big day descended into turmoil – and by the end of the episode, several characters were heading straight towards danger.

With lives hanging in the balance as Monday night approaches (January 5), the question now is simple, who will survive the soap’s dramatic crossover event?

Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding descends into disaster

Debbie and Ronnie tied the knot at last, but it was never going to be a peaceful celebration with Carl Webster lurking in the background.

Kevin tried – and failed – to expose Carl’s criminal dealings in front of the wedding guests, but it was Abi who uncovered the most shocking truth of all. She realised Carl was responsible for Tyrone’s hit and run, pushing tensions even higher.

Desperate to escape, Carl prepared to flee to Germany, but not before confronting his sister. He’d discovered a post-it note in Debbie’s flat revealing she’d been in contact with his mum Elaine shortly before her death – and had kept it from him.

Furious and cutting ties with his family, Carl grabbed his bag and stormed out, leaving devastation in his wake.

Elsewhere, Kit Green began to realise that Carla’s supposed holiday was nothing of the sort. After Sarah spotted a telling clue in one of Carla’s online holiday snaps, Kit followed the lead to Costello’s secret property.

There, he made a chilling discovery – a strand of Carla’s hair hidden in the closet. Fearing the worst, Kit suspected Becky’s involvement – unaware that Becky was already planning to flee the country with Lisa and Betsy.

Corriedale crossover sees multiple lives at risk

The one-off crossover episode, titled Corriedale, airs on Monday night (January 5) and brings Kit, Carla, Becky, Lisa and Carl together in terrifying circumstances.

Spoilers reveal that Kit manages to locate Carla and learns about Becky’s escape plan. The pair then set off together, racing to intercept Becky, Lisa and Betsy before they reach the ferry.

But things take a dramatic turn when Lisa answers a phone call from Carla, triggering a catastrophic chain of events.

At the same time, Carl is also on the road – drunk, desperate to get away and carrying a bag full of cash. Debbie confronts him in the car over his betrayal, but their argument is cut short when they too become caught up in the massive pile-up.

As the crash unfolds and chaos erupts, Coronation Street leaves viewers wondering who will survive the Corriedale crossover – and whether everyone involved will make it out alive.

