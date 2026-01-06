Coronation Street’s new mystery woman Jodie identity teased in fresh Shona Platt spoilers

Coronation Street viewers are buzzing over a brand-new character who’s appeared in the Corriedale scenes – but just who is Jodie?

She made a brief but dramatic debut in Monday night’s Corriedale episode (January 5), appearing tied up in the back of a van driven by Emmerdale’s Graham Foster. Fans got another glimpse of her in today’s early ITVX release, and it’s starting to look like she could be linked to Shona Platt.

Jodie is a mysterious woman (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s mystery woman Jodie

Jodie first appeared as a mystery figure caught up in the chaos of the huge car pile-up. Initially, it wasn’t clear which soap she belonged to, with viewers spotting her trapped in Graham Foster’s van. Thanks to the crash, she manages to escape, darting through the woods and narrowly avoiding the killer on the loose, John Sugden.

It soon became apparent that Jodie has some connection to Emmerdale’s Graham, who was driving the van. Graham, thought to have died six years ago, was in fact alive all along. In today’s ITVX episode, viewers finally meet the woman properly, learning her name – Jodie.

When Shona Platt passes by her at the hospital, Jodie’s reaction is immediate and noticeable. A staff member even remarks that she ‘looked like she’d seen a ghost.’ Clearly, Jodie recognises Shona – but how deep does their shared history really go?

Jodie tries to bond with Shona (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers ‘hint’ at a Shona-Jodie identity link

Next week on Coronation Street, Jodie seems determined to insert herself into Shona’s world. Just when No.8’s residents think they’ve seen it all, Jodie arrives with a story that leaves Shona raising an eyebrow. She reveals she was also caught up in the same car crash as David and Shona – though there could be more lurking behind her tale.

David encounters her in the hospital car park, panic etched across her face, as she admits she has nowhere else to go. Before long, Jodie is slipping into life at No.8 as if she’s always been part of the household, charming Bethany and Lily in the process.

But not everyone is charmed. When Nick pops by, he immediately clashes with Jodie, and the tension is palpable when David and Shona return. Shona notices bruises on Jodie’s wrist, which she attributes to fleeing an abusive relationship before the crash – though viewers may suspect there’s more to her story.

Could Jodie be hiding a connection to Shona that even Shona hasn’t realised yet?

