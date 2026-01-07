Shona gives birth as secret sister twist rocks ITVX Coronation Street early episode

In Wednesday’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (January 7), Shona Platt finally welcomed her baby girl into the world. But, the emotional scenes ended with a chilling family revelation no one saw coming.

After a tense delivery and life-saving surgery, Shona and David chose a very special name for their daughter, honouring the surgeon who stepped in at the last minute. But just as the couple began celebrating baby Harper’s arrival, a mysterious onlooker appeared at the hospital window – and shockingly revealed herself to be the newborn’s auntie.

Shona gave birth (Credit: ITV)

Shona gives birth to baby Harper

Shona’s labour took a worrying turn when she learned that Dr Li wouldn’t be able to perform the surgery, having been stranded abroad.

Instead, the responsibility fell to Dr Harper, who found himself dealing with a highly complex case on what was also his birthday. As the surgery became increasingly difficult, Dr Harper was forced to perform a tracheostomy after struggling to fit the original tube so the baby could breathe.

Once baby Harper was stable, doctors confirmed they would later attempt further surgery. This would be to remove the mass on her neck.

Relieved and emotional, Shona and David were touched to discover their daughter shared a birthday with the surgeon who saved her life. The decision was soon made. Their baby girl would be named Harper in his honour.

Jodie reveals her identity as Shona’s secret sister in Coronation Street

However, the drama didn’t stop there. Also present at the hospital was the enigmatic Jodie, who first appeared in Weatherfield earlier this week under disturbing circumstances.

Viewers saw her tied up in the back of a van by Emmerdale’s Graham Foster. She then managed to escape and flee through the woods. Making her way to the hospital, Jodie became fixated on Shona. And, her matching tree tattoo certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

While Shona was in surgery, Jodie was spotted unpacking a baby bag complete with a cuddly rabbit, before sniffing Shona’s coat in a moment that left viewers unsettled.

Later, she was caught gazing through the hospital window at baby Harper in intensive care. When a member of staff mistook her for the baby’s mum, Jodie calmly corrected him, revealing she was a ‘proud auntie.’

Yes – Jodie is Shona’s secret sister. But does Shona recognise her? Will the siblings finally reunite, or will Jodie continue watching from the shadows? Coronation Street fans may want to brace themselves for what comes next.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!