Is an affair coming? Emmerdale drops major Rhona and Graham hint

If Tuesday night’s Emmerdale (January 20) proved anything it’s that the spark between Rhona Goskirk and Graham Foster is still very much alive. And fans are seriously wondering if an affair is about to unfold.

Their reunion crackled with unfinished business, lingering looks and memories that clearly have not faded. Rhona may now be married to Marlon Dingle, but if she wants Graham back in her life, it would come at a devastating cost.

Graham and Rhona were once about to run away together (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened between Graham and Rhona in Emmerdale?

Graham first fell for Rhona in 2019. Their paths crossed after Kim Tate ordered Graham to destroy the vet surgery as part of her feud with her son Jamie.

When Rhona locked herself inside the surgery with Graham, the two talked and he opened up about his past. He confessed that his drink driving had caused a crash which killed his wife Cheryl and their unborn baby.

A bond quickly formed, and Rhona encouraged him to break free from Kim’s control. Graham chose to do exactly that, with Rhona by his side. They began a relationship, and when Kim discovered the truth she issued her usual threats.

Graham stood his ground, warning Kim to stay away from Rhona or face the consequences. Marlon was also unhappy about Graham being involved in Leo’s life, but Graham adored the boy, having grown up with a brother who had Down’s syndrome.

Before long, Graham and Rhona decided to leave the village for a fresh start in France, taking Leo with them. Marlon was furious. Although Rhona agreed to stay, the couple secretly planned to go anyway.

This was how we last saw Graham in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Graham fakes his own death

Their plans were never realised. Days later, Graham was found dead, sparking a huge investigation with multiple suspects. Marlon was even sent to prison before the truth emerged that Rhona’s abusive ex, Pierce Harris, was responsible.

Six years on, January 2026 brought a stunning revelation. Graham had never been dead at all. He had faked his own death and started a new life overseas.

Returning to face Rhona, Graham explained he had done it to protect her from Kim, who was trying to kill him. He enlisted help from former SAS colleagues, including DI Dent, who bribed those involved in the investigation to maintain the lie.

Since leaving the village, Graham has been working in a line of business that involves solving problems the police cannot. It was through this work that he learned April was in danger, and he knew he had to come back to help Rhona and her family.

Graham and Rhona discussed more than tea (Credit: ITV)

An affair brewing for Emmerdale’s Rhona and Graham

When Rhona came face to face with Graham in her flashback episode, it was impossible to miss that old feelings were bubbling straight back to the surface. She may be married to Marlon now, but her connection with Graham was undeniable.

As for Graham, he has risked everything by stepping out of hiding after six years, all to protect someone Rhona loves. That alone speaks volumes.

One small moment stood out in particular. Graham remembered exactly how Rhona takes her tea, casually asking: “Unless your tastes have changed?”

Her quiet reply said it all. “They haven’t.”

It felt like more than a conversation about tea.

Fans certainly picked up on it, with many convinced an affair is looming.

“Oooh great episode today. Rhona is much more interesting around Graham. Good chemistry. Affair coming methinks…” one viewer shared.

Another admitted: “I hate to say it.. but I’m on board with a Rhona and Graham affair.”

A third added: “The chemistry between Rhona and Graham! I feel an affair incoming.”

If these two do cross that line, the fallout could be devastating. And Marlon may be the one who pays the highest price.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!